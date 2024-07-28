Explore
Sunday, July 28, 2024
New Delhi 36oC
Hindustan Times NewsbyHT Home
Games
E-Paper
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi360C
Sunday, July 28, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Ireland vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Ireland score after 9 overs is 37/5

    By hindustantimes.com
    July 28, 2024 3:34 PM IST
    Ireland vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Ireland at 37/5 after 9 overs, Lorcan Tucker at 13 runs and Andy McBrine at 4 runs
    Ireland vs Zimbabwe Live Score, One-off Test of Zimbabwe tour of Ireland, 2024
    Ireland vs Zimbabwe Live Score, One-off Test of Zimbabwe tour of Ireland, 2024

    Day 3 Highlights :
    • Drinks: Zimbabwe 47/2 in 17.0 overs
    • Zimbabwe 51/2 in 17.2 overs
    • Lunch: Zimbabwe 96/3 in 30.0 overs
    • Zimbabwe 100/3 in 30.4 overs
    • 4th wicket partnership: 50 off 92 balls between D Myers (13) and S Williams (29)
    • Drinks: Zimbabwe 140/4 in 44.0 overs
    • Zimbabwe 151/4 in 47.5 overs
    • D Myers Maiden Test fifty: 50 runs in 128 balls (4x4) (0x6)
    • Tea: Zimbabwe 182/8 in 62.1 overs
    • Innings Break: Zimbabwe 197/10 in 71.0 overs
    • Rain: Ireland 33/5 in 8.0 overs
    • Stumps: Ireland 33/5 in 8.0 overs
    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    July 28, 2024 3:34 PM IST

    Ireland vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Ireland at 37/5 after 9 overs

    Ireland vs Zimbabwe Live Score:
    Ireland
    Lorcan Tucker 13 (14)
    Andy McBrine 4 (7)
    Zimbabwe
    Blessing Muzarabani 1/20 (5)

    July 28, 2024 3:33 PM IST

    Ireland vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Lorcan Tucker smashed a Four on Blessing Muzarabani bowling . Ireland at 37/5 after 8.4 overs

    Ireland vs Zimbabwe Live Score: FOUR! BEAUTIFULL! What a way to open the account for Irish on Day 4!

    July 28, 2024 2:32 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of One-off Test (Day4) of Zimbabwe tour of Ireland, 2024

    Ireland vs Zimbabwe Match Details
    One-off Test (Day4) of Zimbabwe tour of Ireland, 2024 between Ireland and Zimbabwe to be held at Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast at 03:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket Ireland vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Ireland score after 9 overs is 37/5
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes