Ireland vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Ireland score after 9 overs is 37/5
July 28, 2024 3:34 PM IST
Ireland vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Ireland at 37/5 after 9 overs, Lorcan Tucker at 13 runs and Andy McBrine at 4 runs
Ireland vs Zimbabwe Live Score, One-off Test of Zimbabwe tour of Ireland, 2024
Day 3 Highlights :
- Drinks: Zimbabwe 47/2 in 17.0 overs
- Zimbabwe 51/2 in 17.2 overs
- Lunch: Zimbabwe 96/3 in 30.0 overs
- Zimbabwe 100/3 in 30.4 overs
- 4th wicket partnership: 50 off 92 balls between D Myers (13) and S Williams (29)
- Drinks: Zimbabwe 140/4 in 44.0 overs
- Zimbabwe 151/4 in 47.5 overs
- D Myers Maiden Test fifty: 50 runs in 128 balls (4x4) (0x6)
- Tea: Zimbabwe 182/8 in 62.1 overs
- Innings Break: Zimbabwe 197/10 in 71.0 overs
- Rain: Ireland 33/5 in 8.0 overs
- Stumps: Ireland 33/5 in 8.0 overs
July 28, 2024 3:34 PM IST
Ireland at 37/5 after 9 overs
Ireland vs Zimbabwe Live Score:
Ireland
Lorcan Tucker 13 (14)
Andy McBrine 4 (7)
Zimbabwe
Blessing Muzarabani 1/20 (5)
July 28, 2024 3:33 PM IST
Ireland vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Lorcan Tucker smashed a Four on Blessing Muzarabani bowling . Ireland at 37/5 after 8.4 overs
Ireland vs Zimbabwe Live Score: FOUR! BEAUTIFULL! What a way to open the account for Irish on Day 4!
July 28, 2024 2:32 PM IST
Welcome to the live coverage of One-off Test (Day4) of Zimbabwe tour of Ireland, 2024
Ireland vs Zimbabwe Match Details
One-off Test (Day4) of Zimbabwe tour of Ireland, 2024 between Ireland and Zimbabwe to be held at Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast at 03:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.