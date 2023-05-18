Ireland's Harry Tector turns heads by overtaking Kohli, Rohit, de Kock, Buttler in ICC ODI rankings

Harry Tector turned heads by leapfrogging modern-day stars like Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Steve Smith, Jos Buttler and Virat Kohli in the latest ICC ODI rankings. Tector achieved the highest rating points by an Ireland cricketer to storm into the top 10 of ODI rankings for batters.

Ireland's Harry Tector plays a shot(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tector scored a career-best 140 during the second match of Ireland's recent ODI series against Bangladesh in Chelmsford and the 23-year-old finished that series as the leading run-scorer with 206 runs from three entertaining knocks. It saw him Tector rise a massive 72 rating points and jump nine places to occupy the 7th spot among batters. Tector is followed by Kohli, de Kock and Rohit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam continues to lead the charts among batters.

Tector’s 7th place is also the best for Ireland with the bat. His new rating of 722 points is the highest an Ireland male batter has ever achieved in ODI cricket. Eoin Morgan reached 712 in 2019 but by that time he was playing for England. In terms of an exclusively Ireland player, the highest was Paul Stirling who reached 697 points in June 2021.

Tector will get the chance to further improve his ranking when Ireland take part in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe during June and July and skipper Andy Balbirnie believes the sky is the limit for the youngster.

"He's just got all the attributes to go on and be one of the greats of Irish cricket and I hope that we can help him on his way, and he continues to put in scores for us," Balbirnie said recently.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The more runs he gets for us, the better place we're going to be."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail