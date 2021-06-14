Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Irfan Pathan names two Indian batsmen who will face 'a lot of difficulties' in WTC final
Irfan Pathan names two Indian batsmen who will face 'a lot of difficulties' in WTC final

The Ageas Bowl will be the venue where two best Test sides in the world face each other for supremacy. The pitch is expected to assist the pacers and this given rise to the debate that Indian batsmen could be troubled by Southee, Boult, and Co.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 02:52 PM IST
File image of Irfan Pathan.(PTI)

The World Test Championship final is only a few days away and preparations are in full swing. Team India and New Zealand will battle it out in Southampton to become the first-ever World Test Championship winners. The Ageas Bowl will be the venue where two best Test sides in the world face each other for supremacy. The pitch is expected to assist the pacers and this given rise to the debate that Indian batsmen could be troubled by Southee, Boult, and Co.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan is also of the view that opening batsmen Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill could face a lot of difficulties when they come out to bat in Southampton.

"I will definitely back Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, but they will have a lot of difficulties because of the bowling in front of them; one gets the ball in, and the other takes it away. Both of them will try to pitch the ball up, and there the two openers have to manage," Irfan said during a discussion on Star Sports.

"We are talking about Shubman Gill that his performance in the IPL were not that good, but that is a different format. He started off very well in the red-ball format in Australia. You don't forget that so soon, and you go according to the format."

On the other hand, former India wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel has backed Rohit to continue his scoring streak in the Test format.

"He (Rohit) will try to be cautious in the first one hour. The sort of approach Rohit Sharma has shown as a Test opener, he is playing very tight, and we see proactiveness in his foot movement. So I feel he has adapted very well as a Test opener," Parthiv said during the same discussion.

"Once he gets set, we know he plays brilliant shots. It might have been the white-ball format when he scored the five hundreds in the 2019 World Cup, but that will be in his mind. So he will be thinking that he can play his shots once he survives the first one hour."

irfan pathan
