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Irfan Pathan reminds GT of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi nightmare before Jaipur showdown: ‘There will be memories of that knock’

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has arguably been the league's marquee player, registering 404 runs in 10 matches at an average of 40.40.

Updated on: May 02, 2026 04:17 pm IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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Gujarat Titans will be reminded of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's century from last season when they visit Jaipur once again to face Rajasthan Royals on May 9. Both sides have already faced each other earlier in IPL 2026, with RR winning by six runs. In that match, Ravi Bishnoi's spell proved to be magical as he finished with figures of 4/41 (4).

Last season in Jaipur, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored a century against GT(PTI)

But for GT, their main focus will be on young Sooryavanshi. Only 15 years old, the RR invokes fear in any bowler in the world, and he has taken on senior players like Jasprit Bumrah and Josh Hazlewood with ease. When RR faced GT in Ahmedabad this season, he hammered a quickfire knock of 31 runs off 18 balls, packed with five fours and a six, striking at 172.22.

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Meanwhile, last season in Jaipur, he scored a century against GT, which was also the second-fastest ton in IPL history. The teenager attacked opposition bowlers like a veteran, racing to a 38-ball 101, also hammering seven fours and 11 sixes. He was striking at 265.79, which shows his approach in the game, and this time, it will again invoke a sense of fear within the GT bowling setup.

‘There will be memories of that knock’: Irfan Pathan

“This time, though, the tables have turned. RR have managed to hold on to a spot in the top four, while GT are slowly gathering momentum. 400 runs at a strike-rate of 230 is outrageous for the youngster in the season so far and it will be interesting to see if RR’s young core fires again on what look like flat wickets in Jaipur,” he further added.

 
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Home / Cricket News / Irfan Pathan reminds GT of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi nightmare before Jaipur showdown: ‘There will be memories of that knock’
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