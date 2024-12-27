Irfan Pathan, Sanjay Manjrekar collide on live TV over Virat Kohli-Yashasvi Jaiswal run-out: 'Fine, you only speak then'

Indian batting's implosion 30 minutes before stumps on Day 2 not only left fans pulling out their hair but also managed to pit Sanjay Manjrekar and Irfan Pathan against each other. During a discussion on the Star Sports Network, the two former Indian cricketers did not see eye-to-eye on the Yashasvi Jaiswal run-out, leading to a bit of a heated between Pathan and Manjrekar. India were firmly placed on 153/2, with the partnership between Jaiswal and Kohli going smoothly at 102 runs before disaster struck. From there, India lost three wickets for six runs, allowing Australia to roar back into the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Things got a bit heated between Irfan Pathan (L) and Sanjay Manjrekar(Agency-BCCI)

The point behind Pathan and Manjrekar's was Jaiswal's run-out and whether Virat Kohli could have been more active in preventing it. Jaiswal hit the ball straight to Pat Cummins at mid-on and took off. Although he called for the run, Kohli kept looking at the ball, indicating that he wasn't interested in the run. It is imperative that Kohli said no, else Jaiswal wouldn't have kept going, but the end result was that India endured a horrible piece of communication that cost them a wicket and then some against the run of play. The entire sequence of the run-out got Pathan and Manjrekar involved in an intense discussion, and before you knew it, things escalated.

Here's the conversation:

Manjrekar: "At the other end was Virat Kohli and we tend to think a little more from his side. It was a schoolboy error from Kohli to look behind and decide that there was no run. The call is not for the non-striker to make. It always belongs to the batter who has played the ball. If Jaiswal had made a bad call then he would have suffered because Cummins would have gone for the non-striker end. But since Kohli said no, Yashasvi had no chance. This is what my take on the matter is."

Pathan: "There is another truth of cricket that if the ball is played at point, the non-striker is the one to make a call. And the stiker is at full liberty to turn it down. He can also say no sometimes."

Manjrekar: "But Irfan, here you are talking about point…"

After this, all hell broke loose as neither Pathan or Manjrekar were ready to listen or accept the other's point of view.

Check the video below:

Lastly, Manjrekar could be heard saying: "If you don't want to listen, there isn't much left here," before he took a sly dig at Pathan. "I think the time has come for a new coaching manual to be released, which will have Irfan Pathan's version of running between the wicket".

Irrespective of who was right or wrong, the fact remains that once again, India have wasted their advantage. With five wickets down, and trailing Australia by 310 runs, India have a mountain to climb when Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja resume Day 3 tomorrow.