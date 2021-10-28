'Where are we heading?': Gautam Gambhir slams Mohammed Shami's 'ridiculous' critics after India vs Pakistan match

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami was on the receiving end of an online attack following India's defeat against Pakistan in their opening contest of the T20 World Cup on Sunday. The 10-wicket defeat was India's first defeat against their arch-rivals in a World Cup match, which led to massive celebrations in the Pakistan camp.

Virat Kohli & co. were put on the backfoot straightaway into the contest as Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bowl. Immediately, seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi struck, dismissing Rohit Sharma for a golden duck, and then sending back KL Rahul for just 2 runs.

But Virat Kohli led from the front, scoring 51 runs, helping his team to 151/7 in 20 overs. The Indian bowlers failed to get wickets, as Mohammad Rizwan and Babar scored 79*, and 68*, respectively, to finish off the 152-run chase in 17.5 overs.

Shami, who gave away 43 runs in 3.5 overs in the match was slammed on social media after the match, as several former and present cricketers including the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Harbhajan Singh came to his defence.

Now, former India opener Gautam Gambhir has also hit out at the critics who raised questions over Shami's religion after the match.

In a column on Times of India, Gambhir called the online attack "ridiculous, and questioned, "where are we heading?"

“...India lose to Pakistan on Sunday. By Monday/Tuesday Mohammad Shami's integrity towards his team and country was being questioned. How ridiculous can that be? Is it to say that Jasprit Bumrah or Bhuvneshwar Kumar were more committed because they belong to a certain religion? Where are we heading?," he wrote.

"I know Shami very well as I have led him in KKR. He is hard-working, committed fast bowler who just had an off day. Unfortunately for him, it happened against Pakistan. But that can happen to anyone. Why can't we just say, "well done Pakistan" and leave it at that?," Gambhir added.

India will play their next game against New Zealand on Sunday.