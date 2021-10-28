T20 World Cup: New Zealand expect opener Martin Guptill to be fit for India clash

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill is expected to make the starting XI for the team's crucial T20 World Cup tie against India on October 31 in Dubai, the country's cricket board said on Thursday, after having suffered an injury on his toe during the match against Pakistan.

Guptill walked back to the pavilion with a badly bruised toe after suffering a blow from a Haris Rauf delivery, minutes before he was dismissed for 17 during New Zealand's five-wicket defeat to Pakistan in Sharjah.

Although considered a doubtful starter for the game against India, the board expects him to be part of the XI.

"Martin Guptill's left big toe is badly bruised and pretty sore but the sense is that he will still be available for Sunday night's game," New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.

"He will be further assessed at training tomorrow (Friday)."

The team will train on Friday and Saturday ahead of the crucial tie for the Black Caps who have already lost fast bowler Lockie Ferguson for the entire tournament due to a calf muscle tear.

India too suffered a loss to Pakistan in their opener in T20 World Cup, by 10 wickets in Dubai on October 24. Hence the Sunday tie between India and New Zealand is a must-win clash for either side in a bid to make the knockouts.

Pakistan stand top of the Group 2 table followed by Afghanistan, who defeated Scotland by 130 runs earlier this week.