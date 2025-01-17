Is Rinku Singh really engaged to Priya Saroj? Plot thickens as contrasting reports emerge

India's Rinku Singh warms up in the dugout before batting during the second T20 international cricket match between South Africa and India at St Georges Park in Gqeberha on November 10, 2024. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP)(AFP)

There seems to be an air of mystery around India batter Rinku Singh at the moment. Several reports have emerged stating that the big-hitting star has been engaged to marry with Samajwadi Party Member of Parliament Priya Saroj. However, there have also been reports that the engagement hasn't happened yet and that the cricketer’s family has only sent a marriage proposal.

According to India Today, the two families are yet to make the news of the engagement public but it has happened. However, India TV quotes Saroj's father, Tufani Saroj, as saying that Rinku’s family spoke with his elder son-in-law about the marriage proposal.

"Priya is in Thiruvananthapuram at the moment for some work and no, her engagement with Rinku Singh has not happened. Yes, the talks are on between the families but the news of engagement is completely wrong," the senior Saroj, himself a three-time Member of Parliament and current MLA from Uttar Pradesh Tufani, told India TV Digital.

Who is Priya Saroj?

Saroj fought in the Lok Saba Elections from the Machhlishahr and won, this becoming one of the youngest MPs in the country at the age of 25. She completed her schooling at the Air Force Golden Jubilee Institute in New Delhi and graduated from Delhi University. Saroj also completed her LLB in Amity University, Noida.

Rinku Singh set to return in India colours

Rinku, meanwhile, will next be seen playing for India when they host England in a five-match T20I series starting on January 22. He shot to the limelight due to his incredible performances as a finisher for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2022 and particularly the 2023 seasons of the Indian Premier League.

The knocks earned him a debut in the Indian T20I team and he has since scored 507 runs in 22 innings at a strike rate of 165.14 and average of 46.09 with three half-centuries. Rinku has also played two ODIs and while he scored just 55 runs in them, they came at a strike rate of 134.14 as he provided some essential finishing touches to the Indian innings. During the time that India played a five-match Test series in Australia since November, Rinku has been active in domestic cricket for UP, playing the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy.