‘Ishan Kishan can open’: Chief selector explains why Shikhar Dhawan was excluded from India's T20 World Cup squad

MS Dhoni’s return to Indian cricket as a mentor may have taken some focus away from it but Shikhar Dhawan’s exclusion from India’s T20 World Cup squad continues to be one of the biggest talking points. Not that it was a bolt from the blue. Dhawan did fall behind Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul as a T20 opener in the last year or so but not seeing him in the 15-member squad announced on Thursday did leave some fans disappointed. India chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma revealed that the decision was taken to give Dhawan some rest.

Describing Dhawan as a very important member of the Indian limited-overs sides, Sharma said the left-hander will continue to be in the loop.

"Shikhar Dhawan is a very important player for us, he was the captain in Sri Lanka. What discussion happened I cannot disclose. He is important and he is there in the loop.

Also Read | Raina reacts after Dhoni named mentor for T20 WC and Ashwin's return

"But the need of the hour was that we look at other players and give Shikhar Dhawan some rest, otherwise he is an important player and he will be back very soon,” Chetan said in his first virtual press-meet on late Wednesday night.

Ever since becoming a regular figure in Indian limited-overs sides since 2013, Dhawan has been an integral part in all ICC events (white-ball). The Delhi left-hander was one of India’s top performers in the 2013 Champions Trophy, 2015 ODI World Cup and 2017 Champions Trophy. In between, he played match-winning innings in the 2014 and 2016 T20 World Cups.

But of late, his strike rate started to look a bit pale compared to the likes of Rahul and Rohit, particularly in the shortest format of the game.

Sharma said Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan are the three openers in the squad. However, there is a possibility that skipper Virat Kohli might open alongside Rohit.

Also Read | Jaffer shares hilarious meme to describe Dhoni's entry in Indian dressing room

‘Ishan Kishan, who can bat as opener and can also fit into the middle order’: Sharma

“We have three openers -- Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan, who can bat as opener and can also fit into the middle order. So Kishan is giving us a lot of options, if needed he can open like he has done in ODIs (in Sri Lanka) when he got a fifty and he can also play in middle order because he is a good player of spin.

“It is upto the team management if they want Kohli to open the batting, but as of now we have picked three openers. Virat is an asset for the team. When he bats in the middle order, the team plays around him.

"He has a brilliant record in T20s batting in the middle order. But as I said, it all depends on what the situation is at that point of time," said the former India pacer.

India will begin their campaign in the T20 World Cup against Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai.