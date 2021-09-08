BCCI on Wednesday announced India's 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, which is set to begin from October 17 in the UAE and Oman. The side will be led by Virat Kohli, while Rohit Sharma will be his deputy.

Most squad announcements usually throw a surprise or two. This one was no different as senior India off-spinner R Ashwin was named in the squad, along with Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy. Rahul Chahar, too, was included, meaning that Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal missed out.

The selectors also named three standby players in Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.

Here's the full list of India's 15-member squad for T20 World Cup:

1) Virat Kohli (Captain)- Matches: 90 | Runs: 3159 | Strike-rate: 139.04

2) Rohit Sharma (Vice-Captain)- Matches: 111 | Runs: 2864 | Strike-rate: 138.96

3) KL Rahul- Matches: 49 | Runs: 1557 | Strike-rate: 142.19

4) Suryakumar Yadav- Matches: 4 | Runs: 139 | Strike-rate: 169.51

5) Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper)- Matches: 33 | Runs: 512 | Strike-rate: 123.07

6) Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper)- Matches: 3 | Runs: 180 | Strike-rate: 145.45

7) Hardik Pandya- Matches: 49 | Runs: 484 | Wickets: 42

8) Ravindra Jadeja- Matches: 50 | Runs: 217 | Wickets: 39

9) Rahul Chahar- Matches: 5 | Wickets: 7 | Economy Rate: 7.61

10) Ravichandran Ashwin- Matches: 46 | Runs: 123 | Wickets: 52

11) Axar Patel- Matches: 12 | Wickets: 9 | Economy Rate: 6.88

12) Varun Chakravarthy- Matches: 3 | Wickets: 2 | Economy Rate: 5.30

13) Jasprit Bumrah- Matches: 50 | Wickets: 59 | Economy Rate: 6.66

14) Bhuvneshwar Kumar- Matches: 51| Wickets: 50 | Economy Rate: 6.90

15) Mohammed Shami- Matches: 12 | Wickets: 12 | Economy Rate: 9.80

Another unexpected revelation came through when the BCCI secretary Jay Shah stated that former India skipper MS Dhoni will travel with the team as their mentor. This means that Kohli and Dhoni will reunite but in a much different form this time.

Dhoni last played for India during the 2019 World Cup and on August 15, 2020, he announced his retirement from international cricket through a social media post.