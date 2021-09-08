India announce squad for ICC T20 World Cup: R Ashwin returns, MS Dhoni appointed team mentor

Virat Kohli will lead India's star-studded 15-member squad at the T20 World Cup which begins from October 17 in the UAE and Oman, the BCCI announced on Wednesday. The biggest takeaway is the inclusion of veteran off-spinner R Ashwin, who returns to the limited-overs fold after more than four years.

In another big revelation, the BCCI informed through a tweet that former India captain MS Dhoni will be mentoring the team for the ICC event. This will be Dhoni's first involvement with the senior team since his retirement from international cricket last year. His last India appearance was in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup.

"Former India captain MS Dhoni to mentor the team for the T20 World Cup" - Honorary Secretary Jay Shah," tweeted the BCCI.

Ashwin's inclusion comes in place of another experienced spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal, who surprisingly along with his wrist-spin partner Kuldeep Yadav, did not find a place in the 15. Also missing out is Shikhar Dhawan, who recently lead India's limited-overs side in Sri Lanka in six matches. Batsman Shreyas Iyer, all-rounder Shardul Thakur and leg-fast bowler Deepak Chahar are the three reserve players.

Here is India's squad for T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (Vice Captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami.

The announcement comes two days after Team India thrashed England by 157 runs in the fourth Test on Monday at The Oval to take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the 5-match series with one more game to go. The fifth and the final Test begins from September 10 at Old Trafford, Manchester.

India are placed in Group 2 of the Super12 stage along with Pakistan, Afghanistan and New Zealand. Virat Kohli & Co will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai.

India's next match is against New Zealand on October 31 at Dubai, followed by their clash against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on November 3. Kohli and Co. will then face the first-placed side from Group B on November 5 at Dubai.

The group stage matches will conclude on 8 November, with India taking on the second-placed Round 1 qualifier from Group A.