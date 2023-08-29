Ishan, Gill, Kohli, Suryakumar: Aakash Chopra poses array of tough questions to Rohit, Dravid after KL Rahul ruled out

After India concluded their training camp in Alur on Tuesday, head coach Rahul Dravid revealed that KL Rahul, who had picked up a fresh niggle just days before his selection for the Asia Cup, will not be available for the first two matches of the tournament. While India's step was only a "precautionary measure" with the ODI World Cup coming up next month, the absence of Rahul opens up an array of questions pertaining to India's playing XI for the Asia Cup as former cricketer Aakash Chopra posed the tough questions to captain Rohit Sharma and coach Dravid. Aakash Chopra asks an array of questions on India's likely XI after KL Rahul was ruled out for Pakistan and Nepal matches

Rahul's avilability would have kept the equation simple - Rohit to open to Shubman Gill, followed by Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer to complete the top four and the wicketkeeper-batter at No.5. That is how they had practiced during the training camp as well in the first couple of days based on match simulation with Rahul doing wicketkeeping drills as well in extensive practice sessions at the KSCA facility.

However, with Rahul missing out, Aakash admits that it "opens up a host of discussion points". Taking to X moments after Dravid's revelation, the former India opener asked that with Ishan Kishan as the like-for-like replacement, will he open alongside Rohit and if yes, where will Gill or Kohli bat in the line-up. He also asked whether it could lead to a scenario where Gill will be dropped to make way for someone like Tilak Varma or Suryakumar Yadav to take over middle-order duties.

"KLR unavailable for the first two games. Opens up a host of discussion points…does Ishan open? If yes, where will Shubman bat? Or Rohit-Gill-Ishan bat 1-2-3 and then Kohli bats at 4? Or Rohit-Gill open…Kohli at 3 and Ishan at 5? Or Gill gets benched and Tilak/SKY bat at 5?" he posted.

What about Sanju Samson?

Speaking earlier on JioCinema’s daily show ‘#AAKASHVANI – Season 2’, Chopra had weighed in on whether someone like a Sanju Samson be considered as well for the playing XI. BCCI chief selector had earlier said last week that Samson has been picked as a travelling reserve keeping Rahul's injury concern in mind.

“If KL Rahul is unavailable, Ishan Kishan’s placement becomes key. Sanju Samson can also replace him as a travel reserve - I am assuming without Rahul, Sanju Samson can enter the team. Given a No. 5 batter is needed, selection should be based on that specific condition. Samson, a middle-order batsman and keeper, should be the backup. Having batted well in that position, he deserves retention. Knowing the reality as a reserve, Ishan might play, but not in his original slot. While it's ideal, it's unlikely. The Indian team values left-right openers, which means Ishan and Rohit, sidelining Gill. And Tilak could be picked over Suryakumar for a left-right combo, which matters up and down the order, plus he gives you a few overs of bowling,” he said.

