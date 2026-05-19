Ishan Kishan mocks CSK's whistles first in Chepauk, then on Instagram: ‘Only thing louder than the whistles…’

Ishan Kishan did not leave Chepauk with only a match-winning knock. He left with a celebration, a viral clip and an Instagram caption that turned Sunrisers Hyderabad’s win over Chennai Super Kings into one of the spicier nights of IPL 2026.

Ishan Kishan celebrates after his team's win vs CSK. (PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

SRH’s victory carried serious weight in the playoff race, and Kishan was at the centre of it. Chasing 181, he scored 70 off 47 balls and gave Hyderabad the innings that steadied the chase, controlled the pressure and broke CSK’s grip at their own ground. By the time SRH closed out the five-wicket win, the noise around the result had already moved beyond the points table.

Ishan Kishan’s whistle taunt goes viral after SRH beat CSK

The flashpoint came after the match, when Kishan was seen celebrating in a manner that appeared to mock CSK’s famous “Whistle Podu” culture. In a video that went viral on social media, the SRH wicketkeeper-batter appeared to make a whistle gesture towards the crowd after Hyderabad’s win at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} For CSK fans, Chepauk is not just a venue. The whistles are part of the franchise’s identity, tied to the team’s home aura and the MS Dhoni era. That made Kishan’s celebration land harder. It was not a random post-match reaction. It looked like a pointed response from a player who had just produced the decisive knock in a high-pressure chase. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For CSK fans, Chepauk is not just a venue. The whistles are part of the franchise’s identity, tied to the team’s home aura and the MS Dhoni era. That made Kishan’s celebration land harder. It was not a random post-match reaction. It looked like a pointed response from a player who had just produced the decisive knock in a high-pressure chase. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Ishan Kishan taunting CSK fans on Instagram. (Instagram Ishan Kishan)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The timing added to the bite. Kishan had already done enough damage with the bat. His 70 off 47 gave SRH control in a chase that could have become difficult on a Chepauk surface. He absorbed pressure, kept the scoreboard moving and ensured that Chennai’s bowlers could not drag the match deep enough to create panic.

Then came the celebration. Then came the post.

Kishan later posted pictures from the match on Instagram with the caption: “Only thing louder than the whistles was the bat. Into the playoffs”

That line made the message clearer. The celebration had hinted at it. The caption underlined it. Kishan was not merely marking a personal performance. He was leaning into the Chepauk noise, flipping it back at CSK and turning SRH’s win into a statement.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: INR 92 lakh gift from Spencer Johnson for Heinrich Klaasen: The half-chance that cost a play-off place

For Hyderabad, the night was near perfect: a pressure chase, a game-changing innings from Ishan Kishan and a result that pushed them closer to the business end. For Chennai, it was another painful home defeat made sharper by the image of an opposition batter using their own symbol against them.

Kishan’s innings won SRH the match. His celebration and caption made sure the win travelled far beyond the scorecard.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON