'Team management will be heavily inclined towards him': Ex-coach Bangar wants India youngster to be locked-in for T20 WC

Team India's limited-overs season at home came to an end last week with a convincing 3-0 victory over Sri Lanka. Under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, India registered three successive clean sweep victories in T20Is at home – all with similar margins – against New Zealand (November), West Indies (February), and Sri Lanka. In addition to the wins, India also tested their bench strength in these games and finished the home season T20Is with the happy headache – a problem of plenty.

While most youngsters were used in the bowling department, the top order also saw Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad being tested for the opening role. Gaikwad played only one game against the West Indies before being ruled out of the series against Sri Lanka due to injury, while Kishan had an indifferent outing against the Windies before slamming a terrific half-century (89 off 56 deliveries).

India's former batting coach Sanjay Bangar, while talking about India's back-up options for the opening role in the build-up for the T20 World Cup, insisted that Ishan Kishan is the favourite to occupy the role.

“In his previous series against West Indies, he didn't perform very well. But here, the way he played during his 85-run knock, it was incredible. His strength was in full display during that innings, especially against the short ball,” Bangar said on Star Sports.

The former batting coach, who will be taking over the role of head coach for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), further said that Ishan will remain the top choice even if he performs “60-70%” of his ability.

“Once he finds his rhythm, he becomes unstoppable. He plays with a strike rate which India need at the top order. In addition, he also provides the right-left combination at the top. So, even if he performs 60-70 per cent of his ability, I believe that the team management will be heavily inclined towards him at the moment,” said Bangar.