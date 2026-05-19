Ishan Kishan turns villain at Chepauk with whistle send-off after SRH all but end CSK hopes

The MA Chidambaram Stadium has historically favoured players from Jharkhand. On Monday, it was Ishan Kishan’s turn to steal the spotlight. Sunrisers Hyderabad's Ishan Kishan celebrates after his team's win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match against Chennai Super Kings, (PTI)

On a two-paced and slightly sluggish Chepauk surface, Ishan showed composure and class to carve out a superb 47-ball 70 that not only helped Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Chennai Super Kings by five wickets and seal a playoff spot, but also left CSK staring at elimination. And he wasn’t done there.

After all but confirming Chennai’s exit, Ishan mocked the Chepauk crowd with a whistle-themed send-off celebration.

His 70-run knock, featuring a match-defining 75-run partnership with Heinrich Klaasen for the third wicket, helped SRH chase down 181 with an over to spare. Although the India batter could not finish the game himself — falling just three balls before the winning boundary was struck — he made sure to leave his mark after the victory.

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Once the win was sealed, Ishan walked onto the field, stared at the Chepauk crowd and made a whistle-blowing gesture, followed by a sign indicating “home,” signalling that SRH had conquered CSK at their fortress. He then waved at the crowd before roaring, “Come on, SRH!”