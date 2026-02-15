Ishan thought something out of the box: Surya

New Delhi: By the end, to anyone watching the India-Pakistan match, the gulf in quality was clear. To beat Suryakumar Yadav and his team in T20 cricket requires near perfect execution and Pakistan were nowhere close to that. The 61-run win, India’s largest over Pakistan in T20 World Cups, was a just reflection of the teamwork that gives India a special edge. Ishan Kishan plays a shot against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. (AFP)

Pakistan skipper Salman Agha’s first over, in which he conceded just one run and took Abhishek Sharma’s wicket, seemed to throw the gauntlet down for India but Ishan Kishan showed that he was more than ready to step up.

“Ishan thought something out of the box. After 0/1, someone had to take responsibility and the way he did it was amazing,” said skipper Surya after the game.

The left-handed opener scored a brilliant 40-ball 77 to put the pressure back on Pakistan. A feature of the innings was the manner in which he waited for the bad ball, and when he did get one, he took full toll of it. Pakistan’s bowlers helped by constantly bowling at his area of strength, on the pads, and he accepted the generosity.

“I think the wicket wasn’t that easy in the beginning,” said Kishan after being adjudged Player Of The Match. “Sometimes, you just have to believe and focus on your strengths. Was just watching the ball, sticking to my strengths and making them run as much as possible. I did work a lot on my off-side game, so then I can have them bowl where I want them to. On a big ground, you get bigger gaps. Trying to hit the gaps, trying to take two runs.”

Salman Agha felt his bowlers just couldn’t get it right.

“We went with four spinners, they had an off-day. Execution was missing in some parts,” said the Pakistan skipper.

And execution is something India, almost always, get right. While Shaheen Shah Afridi was hammered for 31 runs in his two overs, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah knocked the stuffing out of the batters with a three-wicket burst to start the chase.

Pandya started off with a wicket maiden and Bumrah followed it up with a two-wicket second over.

“They bowled tremendously well,” said Kishan. “Pace bowlers, when I was batting, did not feel like it was doing much for them. We know how Jassi can bowl, be it with the new ball or at the death. Credit goes to Hardik for bowling in tight areas and for executing his plans.”

The focus now shifts to the next match for both teams. India are into the Super Eights while Pakistan still need a win over Namibia to confirm their spot.