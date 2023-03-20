Ishant Sharma eager to play under Warner at DC, names uncapped India youngster as 'good prospect' for IPL 2023

With less than two weeks to go for the IPL 2023, a number of Delhi Capitals players got together for a pre-season camp in the national capital on Friday. The franchise had announced the appointment of David Warner as captain earlier this week; the Aussie batter stepped in as skipper in place of Rishabh Pant, who remains unavailable for the season due to injuries sustained in a car crash last December. Axar Patel has been named as Warner's deputy for the season. Ishant Sharma(IPLT20.com)

Among those participating in the pre-season camp was star senior pacer Ishant Sharma; he spoke in detail about the side's preparations for the new season, as well as the prospect of playing under Warner.

Speaking ahead of the 16th season, the speedster said, "We have a lot of young talent in our squad. Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Khaleel Ahmed are really good players. We have Aman Khan as well, who is a very good prospect for the future," Ishant told Delhi Capitals.

When asked about Warner's appointment, Ishant insisted that Warner's prior experience as captain in the Indian Premier League will help the side. "David Warner is a very experienced player and he has captained in IPL before. Each of us will look to carry out our roles and also back our Captain," Ishant said.

The fast bowler also spoke about Head Coach Ricky Ponting and DC Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly's impact on the squad. "Ricky Ponting has been very good for the side. He helps us with every aspect of our lives. He makes everyone feel a part of the Delhi Capitals family. Sourav Ganguly's experience as a cricketer will also help us a lot," said the star pacer.

The Delhi Capitals will take on Lucknow Super Giants in their first game of IPL 2023 on Saturday, April 1.

