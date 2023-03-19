'To the person who asked this, I can promise you...': Karthik's strong reply to fan's 'Starc' claim during 2nd ODI

Team India endured a disappointing batting collapse in the second ODI of the series against Australia on Sunday, as the side was bowled out on merely 117 in Visakhapatnam. Virat Kohli was the highest run-scorer for the side (31), as fast bowler Mitchell Starc swept past the entire Indian top-order. Shubman Gill was the first to depart on a duck and Rohit Sharma, who made a comeback to the team after missing the first ODI, was also dismissed cheaply (13). Mitchell Starc celebrates the wicket of Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav (PTI)

Suryakumar Yadav faced a first-ball dismissal yet again while KL Rahul, who was the star of India's first ODI win, failed to make a mark as well, as he fell on 9. Virat Kohli had held one end as the wickets continue to fall on the other, but the Indian batter's resistance eventually ended in the 16th over as well, as the side was bowled out within 26 overs.

During a mid-innings chat on Cricbuzz, India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik spoke in detail about the batters' struggles against the left-armer Starc. As the anchor mentioned a fan's question where he recalled Australia's preparations for the Test series when they brought a Ravichandran Ashwin doppelganger to prepare for the off-spinner and that India can also bring left-arm pacers in the nets, Karthik stated that the difference in quality is quite stark.

“First thing, the person who asked the question. I can promise you, India travel with certain amount of bowlers for nets. There are enough left-arm medium pacers. It is one thing playing in the nets, the skill has goes behind a Shaheen Afridi, Trent Boult, Mitchell Starc... it's different boss. If the bowler had the skill, he would be playing for India! Why would he be bowling in the nets? It is not a easily skill. Add to that, you playing international cricket... it's a different ball game,” Karthik said.

"They got Ashwin doppelganger, he was still the highest wicket-taker. Just because you bring somebody who is similar… it only helps you try to understand on what you could probably face. If Mitchell Starc is bowling 145-147 and swinging the ball late, it is a tough skill to play.

Imagine Suryakumar Yadav... I feel for him, two first-balls, I'm sure a lot of people will be saying, 'Oh, he's not making use of his opportunities'. It's not true. To get out first ball means you are out before you're set. It can happen to anybody! He's arguably the best white ball bowler in the world right now. To come and receive such balls first up, it's hard. You put anybody there, more often than not, they will get out first ball. We need to cut some slack for batters who get out to quality left-armers," said Karthik.

