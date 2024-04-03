Ishant Sharma produces a toe-crusher to rattle Andre Russell's stumps, stops KKR from posting highest IPL total

Veteran India pacer Ishant Sharma brought his best delivery out of the bag to stop the Kolkata Knight Riders break the record of the highest total in Indian Premier League history. Ishant delivered a toe-crushing yorker to rattle Andre Russell's stumps as KKR fell short of 5 runs to equal Sunrisers Hyderabad's highest IPL total - 277. Ishant Sharma bowled Andre Russell with a toe-crushing yorker.(AP)

Delhi Capitals went back to their most senior bowler Ishant in the final over of the innings to avoid further embarrassment as KKR were 14 runs short of breaking SRH's record with six balls to spare. However, the lanky Indian paceman changed the script and castled Russell on the first ball of the over. It was a pin-point yorker as the KKR star failed to handle it and fell to the ground. Meanwhile, he applauded Ishant for the terrific delivery while leaving the pitch.

The 35-year-old also dismissed Ramandeep Singh on the third ball of the over to dent's KKR hopes of smashing the massive record. He conceded just one boundary in the final over and gave just 8 runs as KKR posted 272/7 in 20 overs - the second-highest total in IPL history.

Highest team totals in the IPL

277/3 - SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024

272/7 - KKR vs DC, Vizag, 2024

263/5 - RCB vs PWI, Bengaluru, 2013

257/5 - LSG vs PBKS, Mohali, 2023

248/3 - RCB vs GL, Bengaluru, 2016

KKR batters unleases carnage

Meanwhile, Sunil Narine produced a six-hitting exhibition en route to a blistering 85 while young Angkrish Raghuvanshi scored a fifty on his IPL batting debut. Continuing his explosive run, Narine punished all Delhi bowlers alike, sending the ball over the boundary rope seven times. He also hit seven fours in his 39-ball stay. Phil Salt started strong with four boundaries but got dismissed for 18.

However, Raghuvanshi (54) came out to bat at number 3 after Phil Salt's early departure and the 18-year-old didn't waste any time and started off with back-to-back boundaries. He matched the beats with Sunil Narine as the duo unleashed carnage to blow away the DC bowling attack.

Andre Russell took over the charge after the first 10 overs and smashed 41 runs off 19 balls laced with 4 fours and three sixes. Flamboyant Rinku Singh also gave a finishing touch to the innings with 8-ball 26-run knock.