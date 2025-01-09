'It doesn’t make sense': Michael Clarke blasts Cricket Australia for ignoring Sunil Gavaskar for trophy presentation

A feisty Border-Gavaskar Trophy series was contentious right to to the very end, as the decision to have Allan Border alone present the trophy to victors Australia and captain Pat Cummins ruffled feathers. Sunil Gavaskar publicly let his disappointment be known, forced to stand off the the side despite his name being on the coveted trophy and him being present at the SCG. Sunil Gavaskar wasn't invited for the BGT trophy presentation despite being present at the SCG.(Getty Images via AFP)

Speaking to ESPN Australia, former Australian captain Michael Clarke came to the defence of Gavaskar, understanding why he felt that way and criticising Cricket Australia for making the wrong decision.

“I just think Cricket Australia missed a trick,” explained Clarke. “Now I know a lot of people don’t know that it was planned before the series started, that if India were to win, Sunil Gavaskar would present the trophy. If Australia were to win, Alan Border would present the trophy. So it wasn’t a surprise to those two guys.”

“But to me, it just doesn’t make sense. Like, they’re both there,” Clarke continued. “No matter who won, in my opinion, they both should have walked out, they both should have been on stage, they both should have presented the trophy.”

Gavaskar snubbed or genuine oversight?

Following the decision, Gavaskar had let his disappointment be known by saying to Code Sports: “To me it should not matter that Australia won when it comes to the presentation. They played better cricket so they won. That’s fine. I would have been happy to present the trophy with my good friend Allan Border.”

Clarke reiterated that CA missed a trick by having only one presenter when they had the good fortune of having both men the trophy is named after present at the SCG.

“I think we’re very lucky to have both Allan Border and Sunny Gavaskar in the country, commentating at the right time. You don’t get that very often,” argued Clarke. “Both legends of the game that the trophy is named are still around and are in the country at the same time. So I just think we missed a trick there.”

“I think it sounds to me that, you know, it obviously offended Sunny as well, and I can understand why. I think they both should have been on that stage presenting that trophy no matter who won,” the former Aussie captain concluded.