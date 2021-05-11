‘It gives them the best all-round balance’: Rahul Dravid names India's spin combination for England Tests

Ravindra Jadeja returned to the Indian Test team after a gap of more than 4 months. Jadeja sustained an injury on his thumb during the second Test match against Australia in December last year. He continued to be on the sidelines for several months and missed the Test series against England also. He made a roaring return to cricket in the Indian Premier League when his performances propelled Chennai Super Kings to the top half of the table before the tournament was suspended.

Meanwhile, Ashwin has continued to lead India’s bowling attack in Jadeja’s absence. He has been the top wicket-getter for India in Tests in recent times and has also started contributing with the bat on a more frequent basis. Ashwin recently scored a century against England on a difficult track in Chennai while also saving the Test match in Sydney with a gritty knock.

Keeping those factors in mind, former India skipper and the last Indian captain to win a Test series in England, Rahul Dravid said that both Ashwin and Jadeja could be the team’s first-choice spinners during the Test series against England.

“Yeah, why not (Ashwin and Jadeja in XI)? I mean, India has had success with that kind of line-up, and especially with the way Ashwin and Jadeja have been batting at the moment, it gives them the best all-round balance. Once Hardik Pandya couldn’t bowl, India didn’t have anyone for that seam-bowling allrounder’s slot. If it’s a good summer and if it gets dry and pitches turn in England as well, India have the option of playing two really good spinners.

“If India wins a couple of good tosses, India will have two really good spinners. It can turn in the UK. They’ll be wary of starting with pitches too damp and too green because of India’s pace-bowling attack. So they’ll have to prepare good wickets, and good wickets in England, from my experience of playing there, the sun comes out and if you don’t water the wicket for five days, days four and five, it can turn.”

India will play five Tests against England, which starts from August 4th. Before that, Team India will play the World Test Championship final against New Zealand on June 18.