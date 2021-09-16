'It has been made keeping future roadmap in mind': Sourav Ganguly on Virat Kohli's decision to step down as T20 captain

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly reacted to Virat Kohli's decision to step down as T20I captain of the Indian cricket team and explained that the decision was taken keeping the future roadmap in mind. Kohli, in an Instagram and Twitter post on Thursday, announced that he will be stepping down as India T20I captain following the T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman.

In a statement, Ganguly praised Kohli for his contribution to the Indian cricket team as captain across all formats, and said that he hopes the right-handed batsman continues to score runs for the team as a batsman.

“Virat has been a true asset for Indian Cricket and has led with aplomb. He is one of the most successful captains in all the formats. The decision has been made keeping in mind the future roadmap," Ganguly was quoted as saying in a BCCI press release.

“We thank Virat for his tremendous performance as the T20I Captain. We wish him all the best for the upcoming World Cup and beyond and hope that he continues to score plenty of runs for India," he added.

BCCI general secretary Jay Shah further added that he was in talks with Kohli and the team management and believes it to be the right decision for the team.

“We have a clear roadmap for Team India. Considering the workloads and ensuring that we have smooth transition, Virat Kohli has decided to step down as T20I captain after the upcoming World Cup,” Jay Shah said.

I have been in discussions with Virat and the leadership team for the last six months and the decision has been thought through. Virat will continue to contribute as a player and as a senior member of the side in shaping the future course of Indian cricket," he signed off.

