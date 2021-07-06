'It is his and the team management's call': India's Suryakumar Yadav gives update on Hardik Pandya's bowling

Hardik Pandya, since suffering a serious back injury in 2019, has not been able to get back to bowling at full throttle. He did not bowl for the Mumbai Indians during IPL 2020 and for the Indian team, he has been irregular as the management have tried to manage his workload.

Pandya is currently with the Indian squad in Sri Lanka, where the two teams will lock horns in a three-match ODI and T20I series. Middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav, who is also part of the squad gave details on how much progress Pandya has made with his bowling.

ALSO READ| Suryakumar Yadav reveals how Team India felt about Arjuna Ranatunga's 'second-string side' comment

While speaking during a virtual press conference, Yadav revealed that the Baroda all-rounder bowled in the nets and during the intra-squad game.

"He (Hardik) did bowl in the England series. During the IPL, he did not bowl. He bowled in the intra-squad game and he bowled in the nets. So, it is his and the team management's call on how they want to go about it, but yes, he is bowling. That’s a very good sign," said Mumbaikar Yadav.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav is showing great form. In the intra-squad game, he smashed a half-century.

Following a successful debut for India, during the T20I series at home against England in March, 2021, Yadav on Tuesday stated that he will "start from scratch" in Sri Lanka and is eager to learn from head coach Rahul Dravid.

Yadav played three of the five T20Is against England in Ahmedabad. While he did not get to bat in his first match, he made sure to leave an impact by smashing a blistering half-century on his first outing. He missed one game due to inadequate match fitness.

India's tour of Sri Lanka begins with the first T20I on July 13.