Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'It is his and the team management's call': India's Suryakumar Yadav gives update on Hardik Pandya's bowling
cricket

'It is his and the team management's call': India's Suryakumar Yadav gives update on Hardik Pandya's bowling

While speaking during a virtual press conference, Suryakumar Yadav revealed that India all-rounder Hardik Pandya bowled in the net and during the intra-squad game.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 06, 2021 02:35 PM IST
India's Suryakumar Yadav gives update on Hardik Pandya's (right) bowling.(HT Collage)

Hardik Pandya, since suffering a serious back injury in 2019, has not been able to get back to bowling at full throttle. He did not bowl for the Mumbai Indians during IPL 2020 and for the Indian team, he has been irregular as the management have tried to manage his workload.

Pandya is currently with the Indian squad in Sri Lanka, where the two teams will lock horns in a three-match ODI and T20I series. Middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav, who is also part of the squad gave details on how much progress Pandya has made with his bowling.

ALSO READ| Suryakumar Yadav reveals how Team India felt about Arjuna Ranatunga's 'second-string side' comment

While speaking during a virtual press conference, Yadav revealed that the Baroda all-rounder bowled in the nets and during the intra-squad game.

"He (Hardik) did bowl in the England series. During the IPL, he did not bowl. He bowled in the intra-squad game and he bowled in the nets. So, it is his and the team management's call on how they want to go about it, but yes, he is bowling. That’s a very good sign," said Mumbaikar Yadav.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav is showing great form. In the intra-squad game, he smashed a half-century.

Following a successful debut for India, during the T20I series at home against England in March, 2021, Yadav on Tuesday stated that he will "start from scratch" in Sri Lanka and is eager to learn from head coach Rahul Dravid.

Yadav played three of the five T20Is against England in Ahmedabad. While he did not get to bat in his first match, he made sure to leave an impact by smashing a blistering half-century on his first outing. He missed one game due to inadequate match fitness.

India's tour of Sri Lanka begins with the first T20I on July 13.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hardik pandya suryakumar yadav team india
TRENDING NEWS

Man’s ‘who did it better’ challenge with pet beagle may delight you. Watch

Woman shares clip of delivering ice to otters. ‘Best job ever’, say netizens

Doggo rushes to save human ‘drowning’ in pool without knowing how to swim

Singapore PM wears turban during Gurudwara inauguration. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Monsoon
ITR filing
Twitter
Gold Prices Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP