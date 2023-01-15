'It is narrowing that gap if you lose toss': R Ashwin's suggestion to World Cup organisers in dealing with dew factor

Fans will be eagerly waiting for the 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup, set to be held in India this year in October-November. This is also the first time India will entirely host the showpiece event, having held it earlier in 2011 with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, when they defeated the Lankans in the final.

Team India will be going in as favourites and being hosts will further help their objectives. But past demons could play a role with Rohit Sharma and Co. going in as favourites to the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup too last year. Failing to win the Asia Cup, Team India also crashed out of the semi-finals in the T20 World Cup, losing to eventual champions England.

Speaking on YouTube, the veteran Indian spinner had some advice for the World Cup organisers to minimise the impact of dew factor in games. India are currently up against Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series, with the third fixture taking place on Sunday. The hosts secured a 2-0 series-clinching win in the second ODI. Using the first ODI as an example, Ashwin said, "India batted beautifully on a slow wicket and posted a score well above par. Still they ended up having to fight tooth and nail [to win]. The quality difference between the teams isn't coming through - dew is narrowing that gap if you happen to lose the toss."

He further added, "My suggestion - or rather my opinion - for the World Cup is to look at what venues we are playing in, and at what times. Why shouldn't we start matches at 11.30am during the World Cup?"

The broadcasters might find it harder to prepone match timings as starting them early may lead to reduced viewership figures. But Ashwin feels that regardless of timing, fans will still watch the games, as shown in last year's T20 World Cup. "People will bring up television viewers and broadcasters, and say that people won't latch on and watch at that time, but would they not latch on to World Cup matches? The recent T20 World Cup was also held in winter, prioritising the summer [for Australia's home bilateral season]. It wasn't the ideal scenario - T20 is a fast-paced game, how can you play it in winter? People will say that's not the case in Australia, but still, we need to prioritise World Cups", he said.

"The ICC knows very well that there will be dew, so let's advance the game, and if we start at 11.30am, the dew factor won't come into the game, and why not? Won't all cricket fans prioritise the World Cup and watch matches at 11.30?"

