Gambhir snubs Rohit, Rahul to name 'perfect' India pair as 'permanent openers in T20Is' in stern message to selectors

India's regular skipper Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are both going to miss the impending three-match T20I series against New Zealand that begins later this month. While there have been no statement from BCCI on Rohit's absence, who will now be out of a T20I contest for the third time since the T20 World Cup, the board explained "family commitments" as reason behind Rahul not making it. Looking at the selected 16-member squad for the series, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has snubbed both Rohit and Rahul to name a new and "perfect" India pair as "permanent India openers in T20Is". (India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 3rd ODI)

India's opening options for the New Zealand series are Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi and the returning Prithvi Shaw. The latter earned his first call-up in 537 days, since his only ever T20I appearance for India. He however earned it on the back of a commendable show in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last season and later followed it up with a record triple ton in a Ranji Trophy game.

In conversation with Star Sports before the start of the third and final ODI match of India-Sri Lanka series, Gambhir was asked whether Shaw must be given a longer run in the T20I format and he hailed the youngster for his explosive batting and as a "match winner".

“He shouldn’t have been out anyway as whenever he has got an opportunity, he has given India that kind of an explosive start. He is the right guy. He, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav perfectly fit the template India keep talking about. Now that you have picked Shaw, persist with him,” Gambhir said.

“Don’t judge him by every series. He is young, he is explosive and he is a match-winner. So pick him in the playing XI and give him a longer run,” he stated.

Giving his verdict on Gill's status in T20Is, who recently made his debut in the format and so far played three matches for India, he asked the youngster to focus only on Tests and ODIs.

“Shubman Gill needs to concentrate on Test and ODI cricket. Prithvi Shaw and Ishan Kishan should be your permanent openers in T20Is,” Gambhir added.

