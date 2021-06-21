'It just doesn't quite work': Simon Doull questions whether Indian bowlers had enough match practice before WTC final

Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull questioned whether the Indian pacers had enough match practice before the World Test Championship final against New Zealand at Southampton. The Indian pace trio of Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ishant Sharma had a tough day at work on Sunday with Kiwi openers giving their team a solid start after India were bowled out for 217.

While Ishant managed to dismiss Devon Conway for 54, New Zealand had already gone past the 100-run mark, trailing India by 116 runs at stumps on Day 3.

India vs New Zealand, WTC final - LIVE!

Speaking in an interaction on Cricbuzz with commentator Harsha Bhogle, Doull said that intra-squad practice may not have been enough to emulate match practice.

The Indian team led by Virat Kohli had played an intra-squad practice match before the WTC final, while the Kiwis entered the contest after two-match Test series against England.

"...at times you look and overthink and say 'did they (India) have enough preparation?' I think they did. I am sure in the last 10-12 days they would have bowled enough deliveries to make sure they are ready and raring to go," Doull said.

"But its hard to simulate match practice. You can try in these intra-squad games but it just doesn't quite work and that's the key. It is genuinely hard to replace match practice that makes you better and get you ready for those matches," he added.

Doull further added that the Kane Williamson-led New Zealand were definitely benefited by the two games against England ahead of the marquee clash.

"...New Zealand went into their first Test match at Lord's against England, they had the very same preparation that India had coming into this Test match," Doull said.

"New Zealand were in Southampton for around 10-11 days, played intra-squad matches, training practices and when they turned at Lord's they looked pretty set and ready to go.

"Tim Southee bowled beautifully, Devon Conway came straight out of 10 days of net session here and scored a double hundred at Lord's. They looked like they were prepared and ready to go," he signed off.

Doull said barring Ishant Sharma, India lack an out-and-out swing bowler in the playing eleven.

"They are not genuine swing bowlers. I know Jasprit Bumrah can swing the ball, Ishant is more of a swing bowler, he comes round the wicket with that angle wrist takes the ball away. He does take the ball away from the left-handers and into the right-handers.

"Mohammed Shami has never really been a genuine swing bowler. He is a seam bowler and always bowls upright," the 51-year-old former fast bowler said.

"To me, it is not Bumrah, Shami it is more Ishant Sharma. I did however expect the ball might seam a little bit more. Shami and Bumrah at times found it but they were not just consistent enough," he signed off.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON