...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

IPL adds insult to injury as Ruturaj Gaikwad and co. called to account after unsporting act

The entire CSK team loses big money in the wake of their crushing defeat to Gujarat Titans.

Updated on: May 22, 2026 09:56 am IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
Advertisement

When it rains, it pours. Following their defeat to Gujarat Titans on Thursday night, which saw all their remote IPL play-off hopes go up in smoke, there is more bad news for the Chennai Super Kings. The entire team has been fined for a slow over rate, and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has truly borne the brunt.

Horrible campaign for CSK!(ANI Pic Service)

He has been fined a massive 24 lakh, while the rest of the playing XI and the impact player will give away 25 per cent of their match fees or 6 lakh, whichever is less.

This was not the first time that the CSK had committed such an offence. Earlier, they had done the same thing against Delhi Capitals on April 11. But at least, they had won that time.

Also Read: ‘He was a hard miss this time’: Ruturaj Gaikwad drops biggest update yet on MS Dhoni's IPL future

Last night, chasing a mammoth 230 to win, Gaikwad's men collapsed for 140 in the 14th over. Other than India international Shivam Dube, who scored 47 off 17 balls, none of the CSK batsmen could impress, leading to an 89-run defeat and league exit.

The governing body is doing its best and penalising the teams for over-rate offences; however, it's hard to say if these punishments are having any real effects. Almost every game is taking longer than necessary to finish. The viewing experience is not great because of so many delays, of one kind or another.

Players don't appear to care much either. They are getting paid so much money that losing a tiny part of it won't affect them in any way. Despite the IPL penalising teams quite often, there has not been much improvement, one has to say!

 
chennai super kings mahendra singh dhoni ruturaj gaikwad
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for KKR vs MI LIVE Score.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for KKR vs MI LIVE Score.
Home / Cricket News / IPL adds insult to injury as Ruturaj Gaikwad and co. called to account after unsporting act
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.