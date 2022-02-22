'It really hurt. PCB must take action': Disappointed Hafeez lashes out at Faulkner's 'wrong allegations' on PSL

Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez on Monday lashed out at Australian all-rounder James Faulkner for his “wrong allegations” on payment dispute in Pakistan Super League.

Faulkner, who played six matches for Quetta Gladiators this season, had alleged earlier last week that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) did not honour the contract and "continued to lie" to him, before withdrawing himself from the tournament. He even called the treatment against him from PCB and PSL "a disgrace".

Speaking to Samaa TV on the matter, Hafeez admitted that he was disappointed at Faulkner's attitude, with whom he had shared the dressing room in the last season of the PSL. The veteran cricketer also added that he never came across any such complaints pertaining to payment issues from any player, let alone overseas cricketers, in the last seven season of the tournament and feels that the PCB should take action against it.

“It really hurt as a Pakistani. Because the way we take care of our overseas player and respect them, I haven't seen that in any part of the world. That is why it hurt, especially because I was not expecting this from Faulkner. Last year we played a season together and I found him very professional. But again, if such an episode takes place because of his attitude then wasn't good. And in the last seven seasons, I haven't heard a single complaint from a Pakistani cricketer or an overseas player on financial concerns. I feel the allegations were wrong on Pakistan cricket and PCB must take an action on it,” he said.

Faulkner had apologised to the cricket fans of Pakistan in his social media post before leaving the tournament.

"I apologise to the Pakistan cricket fans. But unfortunately I've had to withdraw from the last 2 matches and leave the @thePSLt20 due to the @TheRealPCB not honouring my contractual agreement/payments. I've been here the whole duration and they have continued to lie to me. It hurts to leave as I wanted to help to get international cricket back in Pakistan as there is so much young talent and the fans are amazing. But the treatment I have received has been a disgrace from the @TheRealPCB and @thePSLt20. I'm sure you all understand my position," he tweeted.

In response to the allegations made by Faulkner, PCB criticised the cricketer for his "reprehensible" conduct before announcing that he has been banned from all future PSL drafts.