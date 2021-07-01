Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'It showed lack of commitment': Irfan Pathan slams Indian batsmen for 'disappointing' show in 2nd innings of WTC final
cricket

'It showed lack of commitment': Irfan Pathan slams Indian batsmen for 'disappointing' show in 2nd innings of WTC final

Irfan Pathan said Indian batsmen attempting pull shots to the bouncers bowled at them by the New Zealand seamers instead of gutsing it out in the middle was a sign of their ‘lack of commitment.’
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 12:41 PM IST
India's captain Virat Kohli, right, and Cheteshwar Pujara(AP)

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan said the Indian batsmen should have batted with more responsibility in the second innings of the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Pathan said Indian batsmen attempting pull shots to the bouncers bowled at them by the New Zealand seamers instead of gutsing it out in the middle was a sign of their ‘lack of commitment.’

India lost eight wickets in a session and a half in the Reserve Day of the WTC final and were bowled out for 170 in their second innings, which took draw almost out of the equation as New Zealand needed only 139 runs in the remaining 53 overs to win the match.

“Indian batters were using a lot of pull shots on bouncers; instead of using their body and this showed a lack of commitment. These questions are tough, but I hope Indian batsmen have the strength to give their answers in the future,” Irfan said on Star Sports’ show Follow the Blues.

Also Read | Williamson reveals why he rested his head on Kohli's shoulder after winning WTC

New Zealand chased down the target with 8 wickets in the bank as two of their most experienced players captain Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor stitched an unbroken 96-run stand for the third wicket.

“Kiwi batsmen were able to make 140 runs with the loss of two wickets, but our Indian team lost eight wickets building the same score,” he said.

Further explaining ‘what went wrong' for India in the WTC final, Irfan said their second innings batting was disappointing.

Also Read | Dropping Pant's catch was like dropping WTC title, reveals NZ's Southee

“Now, If we talk from a proper cricketing point of view – what went wrong for India? I think the first inning went great, but Team India’s batting in the second inning was disappointing. The ball wasn't swinging as much in the second inning, and Indian batsmen could have batted more responsibly,” he said.

Rishabh Pant was India’s highest scorer with 41 in the second innings but his approach of continuously charging the seamers left Irfan unimpressed.

“I am aware of Rishabh Pant’s capabilities as a batsman and how he can hit balls very well, but that does not mean you hit a fast bowler outside – a sense of responsibility was required,” he added.

India next face England in a five-match series starting on August 4.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
irfan pathan world test championship india batsman
TRENDING NEWS

Mumbai Police to Amul: How India is paying tribute on Doctor’s Day

Woman’s wedding pic prompts online game of tic-tac-toe. Know why

Dad shares post about kid writing all by himself, tweet has a hilarious twist

Crabs move in perfect synchronization, viral video may leave you amazed
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price Today
Doctor's Day
LPG cylinder price
National Doctors’ Day 2021
Twitter
Chartered Accountants' Day
Covishield
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP