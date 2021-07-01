Dropping Rishabh Pant's catch was like dropping WTC title, it was 'horrible,' reveals New Zealand's Tim Southee

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee revealed that he thought he had dropped the World Test Championship after slipping an easy catch of India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant on the Reserve Day of the WTC final in Southampton.

Rishabh Pant was batting on five when he edged a Kyle Jamieson delivery in the first session and Tim Southee, standing at second slip, dropped the catch. India were four down with 82 on the board and Pant was batting in the middle with Rahane. Considering Pant’s abilities to change the momentum of the match within a couple of hours, tt could have turned out to be a significant moment in the game.

"I'd be lying if it didn't go through my head. Just because of the nature of the way that Pant played,” Southee said when he was asked whether he thought he had dropped the WTC title after giving a life to Pant in The Matt and Jerry show.

Southee said there were demons in his head after dropping Pant’s catch but he had to bury them quickly before bowling the next over.

“He can take the game away from you in the space of five or six overs. So what was already in a tight game there were some demons thrown around inside my head. But I had to drop those as I bowled the next over. You've just got to suck it up and move on. But I was very relieved when Pant was out,” Southee added.

Pant, despite multiple failed attempts at charging down the gerund to the New Zealand seamers, was unable to make the Blackcaps pay. The attacking left-hander was out for 41 after top-edging a Trent Boult delivery.

"It was a horrible feeling. Probably the worst feeling for a cricketer when you drop a catch, you feel like you're letting your mates down," Southee said.

India were bowled out for 170 in their second innings and New Zealand managed to chase the 139-run target in the last hour of play to claim the inaugural WTC title.

Asked whether Southee thought New Zealand can actually be the winners of WTC when the cycle started in August 2019, the right-arm seamer said: “No, two years ago we lost our first test to Sri Lanka but like any world event you hope in entering it that you're there in the end. We played some pretty good cricket along the way and we managed to find ourselves in the last two with a bit of luck along the way as well."