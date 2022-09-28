'It was a big deal. He was recently the No. 1 batter in the world': India youngster on dismissing Babar Azam at Asia Cup

Babar Azam may be back to his run-scoring best but the Pakistan batsman did not enjoy much success in the recently-concluded the Asia Cup. In fact, in five matches, Babar managed a paltry 68 runs from six innings with a best of 30 in a rare failures for one of the world's finest batters. Even as Babar led Pakistan brilliantly en route to the final, his bat remained quiet with bowlers finding it not too hard to get his wicket.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Among those to have dismissed Babar was young India spinner Ravi Bishnoi. The leg-spinner, who played just one match in the Asia Cup and picked up 1/26, opened up on the planning that went behind Babar's wicket. In his first over itself, Bishnoi pitched the ball slightly short, but Babar, trying to thump in through the on-side, chipped it straight to the man at mid-wicket, providing India their first breakthrough. Speaking about the dismissal, Bishnoi highlighted that it was a big moment considering just how good a form Babar had been in prior to the tournament.

Also Read: Iceland Cricket takes a savage dig at ECB on India vs Pakistan proposal

"We know how crucial India-Pakistan matches are. So I was ready, and when I got the opportunity, wanted to prove myself. Getting Babar wicket was a big deal because he was the recently the No. 1 batsman in the world, and is very technical and sound. So taking his wicket was a big confidence-booster. My only plan was to bowl on a stump-to-stump line. If he would try to hit shots from there, the chances of him getting out would be higher," he told Sports Tak.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Surprisingly, Bishnoi did not get to play a single game after the Pakistan tie. He was not included in India's squad for the T20I series against Australia and even missed out on a berth in the T20 World Cup squad. Bishnoi did however get named in the list of stand-by players, but the leg-spinner is not losing sleep over it and is content playing the waiting game.

"I am willing to wait for my opportunity. If the team needs me, I will get my chance I am sure of that. This is a team sports ahead of individuals and I am aware of it," Bishnoi pointed out. "I am not at all upset (at missing out on World Cup squad). I have gotten the role of a stand-by player and even in that role I am sure I will get to learn a lot. I will be with the team, practice on Australian wickets. For a 22-year-old even going as a stand-by player means a lot."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON