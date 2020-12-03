e-paper
Home / Cricket / It was a surreal experience to represent India: Natarajan

It was a surreal experience to represent India: Natarajan

The 29-year-old from Tamil Nadu made a memorable debut for India in the third one-dayer against Australia, snapping two wickets as Virat Kohli and his men notched up a morale-lifting 13-run triumph.

cricket Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 23:03 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Canberra
Natarajan celebrates with Indian team.
Natarajan celebrates with Indian team.(Natarajan/Twitter)
         

India seamer T Natarajan on Thursday described his India debut as a “surreal experience” and said he was looking forward to represent the country in more such matches in future. The 29-year-old from Tamil Nadu made a memorable debut for India in the third one-dayer against Australia, snapping two wickets as Virat Kohli and his men notched up a morale-lifting 13-run triumph.

“It was a surreal experience to represent the country. Thanks to everyone for your wishes,” Natarajan wrote on his twitter handle. “Looking forward for more challenges.” Natarajan had taken two for 70, claiming the wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Aston Agar after India posted 302.

Picked for India’s T20 squad, Nataranjan was called up to the ODI setup as a backup for Navdeep Saini, who had complained of back spasms before the series started and went for runs in the first two ODIs.

Known for his ability to bowl yorkers, Natarajan played a pivotal role in taking Sunrisers Hyderabad to the knockout stages of this year’s IPL in the UAE, taking 16 wickets

