'It was Gautam Gambhir who insisted...': India coach's omission of Kuldeep Yadav from England Tests a double-edged sword

Former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu threw his weight behind Gautam Gambhir, backing him strongly after India held England to a 2-2 draw in the five-match series, silencing those who questioned his leadership. Gautam Gambhir stepped into the England series under a cloud of scrutiny, having come off successive defeats against New Zealand and Australia. Even on the England tour, his selection calls, including keeping Kuldeep Yadav and Arshdeep Singh on the bench, were questioned—but India’s 2-2 finish has helped him turn criticism into quiet vindication. Gautam Gambhir has proved his critics wrong with drawn Test series against England.(AP)

Sidhu reminded critics of the flak Gambhir received during India's rough patch and called for them to now acknowledge his success and give him the respect he's earned with the England series.

"We do a lot of hero-worshipping. I want to say that whenever India plays even a little bad, anyone and everyone climbs on Gautam Gambhir and blames him. Will you stand up and greet him today?" he questioned while talking on his YouTube channel.

With India entering a transitional phase after the retirements of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin, the spotlight intensified on Gambhir before the England tour. However, the way he handled the young team under skipper Shubman Gill and took the bold calls by playing the likes of Washington Sundar paid off well for the side.

Sidhu also pointed out Gambhir's strong conviction while picking the team and choosing Sundar over Kuldeep Yadav.

"It was Gautam Gambhir who insisted on this transition, who gave opportunities to guys like Akash Deep and Washington. Yes, Kuldeep was maybe a better option. But he had conviction. There will be scope for improvement today and tomorrow as well. But for someone who has been questioned and criticised so much, today give him the due that he deserves," he added.

"Gambhir's words have proven to be true"

Sidhu recalled how Gambhir had backed the youngsters before the tour, urging them to see it as a golden opportunity to make a mark. With several fresh faces rising to the occasion, the former cricketer said history had once again been written by India’s next generation.

"There were many unknowns when the team went who had not made their name. Gambhir had told three to four big names are missing from the team but think of it as an opportunity for others to establish themselves. His words have proven to be true. Be it Brisbane, Perth, or England, history has been scripted by youngsters and it is a big thing," he remarked.