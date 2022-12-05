'It was India's game': Kaif blasts at Rohit and Co. after Bangladesh loss, wonders ‘who is our death bowler?’

Team India endured a shocking defeat against Bangladesh in the first ODI in Dhaka, as the hosts clinched a one wicket win to go 1-0 up in the three-match series. The Indian batting unit crumbled against the Bangladesh attack, led by Shakib Al Hasan and Ebadot Hossain. The all-rounder completed a five-wicket haul, while Hossain scalped four as the Indian innings was folded for 186 in 41.2 overs.

In response, the Indian bowlers kept things tight and reduced Bangladesh to 136/9 in the 39.3 overs, however, they failed to pick the final wicket as hosts completed the run chase in 46 overs. Mehidy Hasan, who was named Player of the Match, was the architect behind Bangladesh's win as he stitched a record stand with Mustafizur Rahman for the tenth wicket.

Hasan finished unbeaten on 38 off 39 balls, which featured four boundaries and two maximums. Mustafizur, on the other hand, played a perfect second fiddle, scoring 10 in the 11 balls he faced.

Shortly after the outcome, many blamed India's poor fielding behind the loss. KL Rahul and Washington Sundar had the opportunity to wrap the contest in India's favour, but the two failed to do so.

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif also echoed similar views but also posed a strong question, which he felt cost India the match.

"It was India's game, they had taken nine wickets. The bowling was excellent, they got India back into the game after the batters had a bad day. The bowling covered up for that until the 40th over, but the last 10 overs, who is our death bowler? Is it Deepak Chahar or Kuldeep Sen?" noted Kaif during a discussion on Sony Sports, the official broadcaster of the India-Bangladesh series.

"We dropped catches. KL Rahul doesn't keep that often. He is a good fielder, he ran out Litton Das with a direct hit from the deep in the T20 World Cup. Sundar didn't dive to try and take the catch," he added.

Kaif also felt that India crumbled under pressure, which resulted in unnecessary extras. Issuing a stern warning to Rohit Sharma and Co., he further stated: "The fielders were seen under pressure. We made mistakes under pressure. We bowled wide balls and no-balls. You have to overcome pressure if you have to win the World Cup. That is how a team emerges, whether you talk about New Zealand or England, who are at the top in white-ball cricket.

"I am disappointed that we are crumbling under pressure. You can talk about captaincy or bowling changes. The game went well until the 40th over, but then came Mehidy Hasan Miraz and showed the Bangladesh batters how to play. But I feel the young bowlers couldn't finish the game in the last 10 overs."

