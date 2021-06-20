Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'It was like 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 4, 4, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0 and then a wicket': Steyn says Pujara could have 'rotated strike' better
cricket

'It was like 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 4, 4, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0 and then a wicket': Steyn says Pujara could have 'rotated strike' better

South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn feels India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara could have played a little more freely and rotated the strike better on Day 2 of World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 20, 2021 02:11 PM IST
Neil Wagner checks on Cheteshwar Pujara after the batsman was hit on his helmet. (Getty Images)

South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn feels India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara could have played a little more freely and rotated strike better on Day 2 of World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Pujara scored 8 off 54 balls, with a couple of boundaries being his only two scoring shots. India's No. 3, who has been at the centre of the strike-rate debate for his style of batting, got off the mark after 36 balls, when he square cut Neil Wager for a four.

Pujara hit a second boundary off the very next ball he faced before playing out another series of dot balls, and was eventually out LBW to Trent Boult. Steyn reckons Pujara would have realised after his dismissal that there were more scoring opportunities available which he could have capitalized on in order to keep the score moving.

"You want to see somebody like Pujara. Now he faced 50 balls and we know that this is kind of player that he is. But I'm sure if he looked back and looked at the sample of video analysis, he would find that there are deliveries there where he could have created the opportunity to maybe rotate a little bit more strike. I saw something come up and it was like 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 4, 4, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0 and then a wicket. I'm sure in all those 50 balls, he could have rotated strike and just gotten that scoring to nudge on a little bit for himself and as well as his team." Steyn said on ESPNCricinfo.

Citing Pujara's example, Steyn feels India's batsmen should not get bogged down and try and rotate strike as much as possible when play resumed on Day 3. India finished the second day on 146/3 and the South Africa quick feels it is crucial for India to not throw away the advantage they gained by putting up a solid batting performance.

"India would be happy that they haven’t lost as many wicket but they want to be able to keep that scoreboard ticking and keep that rotation going. These are clichés of the game but they all do matter," added Steyn.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
world test championship
TRENDING NEWS

Ram Kapoor shares hilarious clip of pet doggo’s demands

Father’s Day 2021: Sand artist creates heartwarming sculpture as a tribute

Father's Day 2021: Sachin Tendulkar's video about a ‘special place’ goes viral

Ritika Sajdeh reacts to Rohit Sharma's 'binoculars' pic with funny Insta story
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP