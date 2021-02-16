BCCI president Sourav Ganguly provided an update on his health following two rounds of angioplasty, saying he is feeling 'fit and fine' and that the whole health worry wasn't as serious as people thought. Ganguly, the former India captain, was admitted to Kolkata's Woodlands Hospital on January 2 after complaining of chest pain where he underwent angioplasty and was discharged after five days.

However, after 20 days, Ganguly complained of the chest pain again and he was re-admitted. It was then that the former India captain had to undergo a second round of angioplasty on January 28 by a team of doctors which included well-known cardiac surgeon Devi Shetty. Two stents were placed in two arteries during the process, and after monitoring Ganguly and keeping him under observation, the hospital discharged him.

"I'm feeling absolutely fine. Yes, there was a bit of scare but luckily it wasn't as scary as everyone thought. I'm fit and fine and I'm back to work," Ganguly said on Star Sports.

Ganguly spoke about the return of international cricket in India, which was marked by the first Test between India and England in Chennai. There were apprehensions about crowd returning to the stadiums and although the first Test was played at the Chepauk behind closed doors, the second Test saw fans back in stadiums, who witnessed India's biggest win over England in Test matches as the home team notched up a massive 317-run victory.

"We wanted the fans back. We could have had it in the first Test in Chennai but we decided to go with the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, who said ‘let’s see how it goes with the first one because this is our first game after a long time and then we open it up for the second," Ganguly added.