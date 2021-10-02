'It will be a great call as he can nurture youngsters': Steyn names Virat Kohli's replacement to lead India in T20Is

With Virat Kohli deciding to give up India's captaincy in T20 internationals after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup, the biggest debate in Indian cricket at the moment is about choosing his successor. Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn weighed in on the topic, explaining that India have a huge pool of talent to choose from as their next leader. Steyn's picks ranged from young to the experienced, as he did not shy away from naming youngster Rishabh Pant or even Suryakumar Yadav to take up the mantle in time to come.

"They have got tons. You just have to look around in the IPL and there are so many players. You’ve got SKY, who I think will come in at some place. You've got Rishabh Pant, who is looking good. There are just so many of these guys… Iyer, Rohit. They can all do it but you just have to give somebody that responsibility and allow them to run with it. India have been really good with it. They have given the captaincy to one particular players for a long time and they have done the job," Steyn told Sports Tak.

However, the one name Steyn knuckled down to is the most common and favourite to take over after Kohli – his deputy and the current vice-captain of India's limited-overs team, Rohit Sharma. Rohit has a pretty impressive record in T20 cricket. He is the most successful IPL captain having led Mumbai Indians to five titles in eight years and has also stepped in Kohli's shoes to produce desire results.

Under him, India won the 2018 Nidahas Trophy, and have won 15 of the 19 matches Rohit has led in. Steyn reckons Rohit could be a great option as it would give youngsters to flourish under him.

"They have got a bunch of different people to pick from. I think the most exciting thing for India right now is that the young players that are coming through, they are all world-class players. You look at Mohammed Siraj, Rishabh Pant… these are young guys who are doing extremely well at the international level. So if you give the captaincy to Rohit, who has been around for a while… has won numerous IPLs, it will be a great call since he can nurture the youngsters," Steyn pointed out.