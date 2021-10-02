'12 to 14 crores': Manjrekar backs uncapped Indian player to 'fetch a very high price' at next year's IPL mega auction

While all focus is on the current edition of the IPL, franchises must already be warming up and preparing themselves for the mega-auction that takes place next year. The IPL 2022 player auction promises to be a big affair, with most teams expecting an overhaul of squad. With franchises allowed to retain only two cricketers, the mega-auction promises to be an eye-catching affair.

Hence, the IPL 2021 is one final chance for youngsters to impress the owners, and as expected, some already have. Sanju Samson is back to his IPL beast mode for the Rajasthan Royals, while Ruturaj Gaikwad is coming into his own for the Chennai Super Kings. Harshal Patel is miles ahead in the leading wicket-taker's list and the likes of Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi are constantly making rapid strides.

However, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has backed a 26-year-old all-rounder to attract attention of the franchises at next year's auction, and that is Venkatesh Iyer of Kolkata Knight Riders. Even outside of IPL, as examined by Manjrekar, Iyer's T20 record makes for an impressive reading and given his current form, Iyer could well fetch the big bucks and attract a fierce bidding competition among the owners.

"I'm thinking 12-14 crores, because this is not a kind of a fluke show. I was looking at his First-Class numbers and his List A record is outstanding. His average is 47, strikes at 92. That is his T20 record in domestic cricket, not counting the IPL. His strike rate is high, he averages 37. So this is a guy who knows how to bat. Plus, he is a bowler, and in the last match he has shown that he can bowl the tough overs too. So he is somebody who is going to fetch a very high price," Manjrekar told ESPNCricinfo.

Iyer made his debut for KKR during the franchise's campaign in the second leg. He began with an unbeaten 41 against Royal Challengers Bangalore, before registering his maiden IPL fifty against Mumbai Indians. He then proceeded to shine with the ball, picking up 2/29 against Delhi Capitals and 1/30 against Punjab Kings, while peeling off a second fifty of the season against PBKS. Manjrekar feels Iyer is going to be in it for the long haul rather than a one-season wonder.

"Today, I focussed on the way he bats. Very interestingly, he bats a lot on the backfoot. Looks to pull, play the cut. So this is a batter who is not going down the wicket and trying to hit – forcing everything. He is staying on backfoot, cutting and pulling and then he’s got a big stride forward. I see him more as a real qualified T20 game-changer than somebody having a couple of good weeks," the former captain added.