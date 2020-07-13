e-paper
Home / Cricket / 'It would be a miracle': Saeed Ajmal not optimistic of Pakistan's chances in England

‘It would be a miracle’: Saeed Ajmal not optimistic of Pakistan’s chances in England

Between August 5 and September 1, they are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20Is, but the Ajmal feels since most of the players are young, it will be difficult for the team to trump England on their own soil.

cricket Updated: Jul 13, 2020 18:59 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pakistan squad training and practice session underway at New Road Ground, Worcester.
Pakistan squad training and practice session underway at New Road Ground, Worcester.(Image Courtesy: PCB Twitter)
         

Former spinner Saeed Ajmal is unsure of Pakistan’s chances of winning in England, and feels it will be a ‘miracle’ if Babar Azam’s men are able to win even a single match during their tour. Pakistan have already landed in England and are putting up in a bio-secure environment.

Between August 5 and September 1, they are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20Is, but the Ajmal feels since most of the players are young, it will be difficult for the team to trump England on their own soil.

“Pakistan team consists of young players; the England series will be difficult for them. It does not seem possible for Pakistan to win the series. It would be a miracle, if Pakistan even wins one match. As a Pakistani, I pray that the national team performs well in the series,” Ajmal was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

The first Test will take place in Manchester from August 5 followed by the second and third Tests at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. From August 28, the T20Is will take place with all three being held at the Old Trafford cricket stadium in Manchester. Pakistan, currently placed seventh in the ICC Test teams are coming off a 1-0 series win against Sri Lanka and an innings win against Afghanistan earlier this year.

However, their last Test assignment overseas was the tour of Australia late last year where Pakistan were swept 0-2.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

