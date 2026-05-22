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‘It would be foolish’: RCB star refuses to compare himself to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been in sensational form this season, scoring 579 runs at a blistering strike rate of nearly 240.

Updated on: May 22, 2026 06:19 pm IST
Written by Karan Chhabra
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In the world of sports, everyone loves talking about the next generation of rising stars. Just like the football world cannot stop admiring the unreal potential of 18-year-old Spanish sensation Lamine Yamal, the cricketing world is equally fascinated by 15-year-old future Indian superstar batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi from the streets of Bihar.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been in dominant form in IPL this year.(AFP)

With the intent to attack from the outset against some of the best bowlers in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2026 edition, the young Rajasthan Royals batting sensation has clearly showcased an abundance of talent in his repertoire at just 15. Hence, it does not come as a surprise that several former legends and current players have come out in numbers to acknowledge his world-class skills.

With consistent performances, scoring 579 runs so far at an enormous strike rate of nearly 240 while also remaining in contention for the Orange Cap at just 15 in only his second IPL season, the young RR opener has found a new admirer in Devdutt Padikkal. The 25-year-old Royal Challengers Bengaluru top-order batter is himself enjoying one of his best IPL seasons following a standout 2025-26 domestic campaign with Karnataka, and has finally reaped the rewards with a comeback to the Indian Test squad for the one-off Test against Afghanistan following IPL 2026 in early June.

For me, I focus on my own strengths and try to get the best out of myself. I don't compare myself with others because there are so many talented players in this tournament. I keep it simple and work on improving my own game as much as I can," Padikkal said while speaking on JioStar.

Also Read - SRH’s top-two equation: Scenarios explained on how Pat Cummins’ men can still oust RCB from qualifiers advantage

While both batters have been highly effective this season, they bring completely different styles of batting to the table and, as Padikkal highlighted, it is better to focus on improving his own game rather than taking inspiration from the aggressive intent and fearless approach of young Sooryavanshi.

Padikkal shinning in IPL 2026

Padikkal’s ability to anchor the innings, shift gears according to match situations, and keep the scoreboard moving in line with the demands of modern T20 cricket has particularly stood out this season. He has so far scored 412 runs, including three half-centuries in 12 innings, and has certainly repaid RCB’s faith after returning to the setup in 2025 following short stints with Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals, where he failed to replicate the numbers from his breakthrough IPL 2020 campaign, during which he amassed 473 runs for RCB.

Both the left-handed batters have certainly taken the IPL by storm this season, and the acknowledgement of each other’s styles of play reflects the healthy competitive spirit within the Indian setup, while also giving fans confidence that the future of Indian cricket is in safe hands.

 
orange cap vaibhav suryavanshi ipl
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for KKR vs MI LIVE Score.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for KKR vs MI LIVE Score.
Home / Cricket News / ‘It would be foolish’: RCB star refuses to compare himself to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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