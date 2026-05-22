SRH’s top-two equation: Scenarios explained on how Pat Cummins’ men can still oust RCB from qualifiers advantage

With the top three already locked for the playoffs, attention now turns to the race for the top-two finish, which offers a second chance in the knockout stage. Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans currently occupy the top two spots, but Sunrisers Hyderabad, the third-qualified side, still have a chance to climb higher when they face Rajat Patidar’s RCB on Friday night. Although both RCB and GT have already secured playoff berths, the battle for a top-two finish remains crucial as it determines who gets an extra opportunity in the playoffs. RCB appear comfortably placed at the top of the table, but a strong performance from Sunrisers Hyderabad at home on Friday could completely change the standings. With momentum on their side, SRH will aim to disrupt the top order and keep their slim hopes of finishing in the top two alive going into the final league phase match. SRH can pip RCB in the top two if the manage to produce a massive win. (ANI Pic Service)

Gujarat Titans have already played all their league-stage matches, finishing on 18 points with a net run rate of 0.695, which currently keeps them second. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are level on points but sit at the top thanks to a superior NRR of 1.065. However, the equation is still alive with Sunrisers Hyderabad set to face RCB, meaning the table can still shift depending on the margin of victory.

How can SRH finish top two? SRH cannot affect Gujarat Titans’ net run rate anymore, but they can still push RCB out of the top two with a big enough win. Pat Cummins and his side would need a dominant performance, likely by around 87–89 runs, to swing the net run rate in their favour. Such a result could lift SRH close to +0.650 while dragging RCB down into the +0.635 to +0.645 range.

If RCB bat first, SRH’s challenge becomes even more tactical. They would first need to limit a strong batting lineup to around 180, before relying on their top order featuring Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen to chase it down in quick time - possibly within 11 overs - to tilt the NRR battle their way.

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The last time SRH and RCB met this season was in the IPL 2026 opener on March 28 m in Bengaluru. RCB chased down a target of 202 after SRH posted 201/9, winning by six wickets with 26 balls remaining, stamping their authority completely. Ishan Kishan’s 80 for SRH stood out, but Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 69 and Devdutt Padikkal’s explosive 26-ball 61 powered the defending champions to a dominant start, setting the tone for their campaign.