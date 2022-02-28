It'll be difficult for them to win you a tournament': Ex-PAK captain lists one major flaw which can hurt India at T20 WC

Team India may have won the T20I series against Sri Lanka and they may have been ticked a lot of boxes but former Pakistan captain Salman Butt believes that there is still one major area that the side needs to work on if they want to win the upcoming 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

Butt, while speaking in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, quipped that while Rohit Sharma's side boasts of talented medium pacers, they still need more pace in the attack.

"India's batting is covering up for them till date. India are relying on their batting in T20Is. They need more pace in their bowling attack. No matter how many variations you have as a medium-pacer, you cannot match the impact genuine pace can make on a good T20 wicket.

"Anything below 135 kmph makes absolutely no impact on a batter. On an exceptionally good day, the medium pacer may cause harm otherwise on good pitches, he is bound to be hit for runs.

"They need to groom more pacers. Like [Jasprit] Bumrah, [Mohammed] Siraj Prasidh Krishna, and there was a pacer in IPL, [Umran] Malik. It will be difficult for medium pacers to win you a tournament. Bowlers who can bowl above 140 kmph are more effective," he elaborated.

Meanwhile, left-handed batter Butt was also critical of Sanju Samson's knock in the second T20I.

“He has got immense talent and hits effortless sixes. But he doesn't know how to apply brakes. Like Prithvi Shaw, he goes on and on. He hit two sixes in one over yesterday and was going for another already. Catch was outstanding for that, which came off the edge. He had hit almost a similar delivery over extra cover for a six, but that one was farther away from the stumps. So you need to adjust your tempo to extend you knock," he said.