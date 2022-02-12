'It's a question of who breaks the bank for him': Gavaskar expects star India batter to hit pay dirt at IPL 2022 auction

It’s the day we have all been waiting for. The road to the IPL each goes through one of the most exciting aspects of the tournament – the auction process, and ahead of the 2022 edition of the biggest and most famous T20 league in the world, lies the mega auction, in which a total of 590 cricketers will be up for grabs as all 10 franchises look to form the crux of their team and figure its composition.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One of the most important points to note ahead of the mega auction is that franchises like Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders are yet to decide on their captain, which is where things can get become more mouth-watering. There are certain players available who possess leadership skills, one of whom just a day ago played a match-winning knock against West Indies in the third ODI in Ahmedabad.

Also Read | IPL 2022 Auction Full Coverage

Shreyas Iyer was the top-scorer for India with a knock of 80 and one of the country’s cricketing greats, Sunil Gavaskar feels the 27-year-old batter has what it takes to strike it big at the mega auction. “He definitely is going to be one of the most-sought after players. If he’d got a hundred, with him, it’s just a question of breaking the bank. With an 80, he will shake the bank,” Gavaskar said on the Byju’s Cricket Live Show on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gavaskar’s thoughts were echoed by his broadcasting partner and former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop. In 2018, 2019 and 2020, Iyer came up with impressive numbers, scoring 411, 463 and 519 runs respectively. Last year, he missed the first half of the season due to an injury before returning to play the second half in the UAE where Iyer tallied 175 runs from eight matches for Delhi Capitals. Bishop feels Iyer can emerge one of the two three richest players at the auction.

IPL 2022 Auction: All you need to know

“I think he has a good chance of being in that top 2 or 3 guys. He has leadership qualities. When he captained the Delhi Capitals, he scored 500 runs two IPL seasons ago – his most prolific season. And then he got injured last year. So I think he stands a good chance. Again, throw Jason Holder’s name in there as well. He can captain, he can bat, he can bowl. Quinton de Kock is another one as a keeper batsman. Ishan Kishan in that same mould. These are some of the names I feel will be up there,” the West Indies great mentioned.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}