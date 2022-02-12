IPL 2022 Auction: Teams, Retained players, Remaining purse, Base price, Silent tie-breaker bid - All you need to know

IPL 2022 Auction: It's that time of the year again when all IPL franchises will try to splurge big money to acquire the services of some of the finest talent. But the IPL auction will be a bit different this year. Two new teams, fresh combinations and perhaps more million-dollar buys. The mega auction is back after a four-year gap with a total of 590 cricketers set to go under the hammer. It will be a two-day event in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

Among the 590 cricketers, a total of 228 are capped players while 355 are uncapped and seven belong to associate nations. The upcoming IPL season will also be a 10-team affair with the inclusion of two new franchises: Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, who paid a combined $1.71 billion to be part of the lucrative T20 league. Before the much-awaited event gets underway on Saturday, we present you with a list of key points that you need to know.

When and Where will the IPL 2022 mega auction take place?

The live proceedings of the IPL 2022 auction are expected to start at 12 pm IST on Saturday (February 12) and Sunday (February 13) at Hotel ITC Gardenia in Bengaluru.

How many players have been already retained by the 10 teams ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction?

Two new additions to the league, Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants have added three players each to their force. The Gujarat outfit has bought Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan, while Lucknow has roped in KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi. Talking about the other eight franchises, the existing teams have retained 27 players. Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have retained a maximum of four players.

Who all have been retained by all 10 franchises ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction?

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (16 crore), Jasprit Bumrah (12 crore), Suryakumar Yadav(8 crore), Kieron Pollard (6 crore).

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (16 crore), MS Dhoni (12 crore), Moeen Ali (8 crore), Ruturaj Gaikwad (6 crore).

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (11 crore), Mohammed Siraj (7 crore).

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (12 crore, 14 crore to be deducted from overall purse) and Arshdeep Singh (4 crore).

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (14 crore), Abdul Samad (4 crore), Umran Malik (4 crore).

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (14 crore), Jos Buttler (10 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (4 crore).

Kolkata Knight Riders: Andre Russell (12 crore, 16 crore to be deducted from purse), Varun Chakravarthy (8 crore, 12 crore to be deducted from purse), Venkatesh Iyer (8 crore), Sunil Narine (6 crore).

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (16 crore), Axar Patel (9 crore, 12 crore to be deducted from purse), Prithvi Shaw (7.5 crore, 8 crore to be deducted from purse), Anrich Nortje (6.5 crore)

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (INR 15 crores), Rashid Khan (INR 15 crores), Shubman Gill (INR 8 crores)

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (INR 17 crore), Marcus Stoinis (INR 9.2 crore), Ravi Bishnoi (INR 4 crore)

What is the remaining purse value of all 10 teams after the retention ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction?

Punjab Kings also head into the auction with the highest purse ( ₹72 crore) while the Delhi Capitals have the lowest ( ₹47.5 crore).

The remaining purse value of each team: Punjab Kings – 72 Cr, SunRisers Hyderabad – 68 Cr, Rajasthan Royals – 62 Cr, Royal Challengers Bangalore – 57 Cr, Mumbai Indians – 48 Cr, Chennai Super Kings – 48 Cr, Kolkata Knight Riders – 48 Cr, Delhi Capitals – 47.5 Cr, Lucknow Supergiants - 60 Cr, Gujarat Titans – 53 Cr

How will the IPL 2022 mega auction operate?

The ten marquee players will open the auction, which will be followed by a full round of capped players according to their specialisation (batters, allrounders, wicketkeeper-batters, fast bowlers, and spin bowlers). The uncapped players will go under the hammer next. All the players have been divided into 62 sets.

What's a silent tie-breaker that teams can use in the IPL 2022 mega auction?

When two teams are tied and exhausted all their purse trying to bid for a player, they can submit a final closed bid amount and the one who's bid more will get the player. The extra amount bid is to be deposited with BCCI and will not be part of INR 90 cr purse. The process can be repeated till a clear winner emerges. Also, there is no Right To Match Cards (RTM) available.

How many players will be part of the bidding on the Day 1 of the IPL 2022 mega auction?

161 players will come under hammer on Day 1 of the event on Saturday. The second day will have an accelerated process, where franchises put up a common wish-list of players they want to be auctioned.

What is the distribution of capped and uncapped players in the IPL 2022 mega auction?

Among the 590 players, a total of 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped and seven belong to associate nations.

Who will be the auctioneer at the IPL 2022 mega auction?

Hugh Edmeades will orchestrate the two-day event, having taken the role from Richard Madley in 2018.

What are the slabs of base prices for available players in the IPL 2022 mega auction?

A total of 370 Indian players and 220 overseas cricketers will be up for grabs, with as many as 48 players having chosen to place themselves in the ₹2 crore bracket. There are 20 players in the auction list with a reserve price of ₹1.5 crore while 34 are on the list of cricketers with a reserve price of ₹1 crore.

What are the minimum and maximum players each team needs to have after the IPL 2022 mega auction?

Each team should have a minimum of 18 players and a maximum of 25 players in their squad at the end of the event. For that, each franchise needs to spend a minimum of INR 67.5 crore from their total purse of INR 90 crore. Also, each team can have a maximum of eight overseas players in their squad.

Punjab Kings have the highest number of 23 slots available while Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians have 21 vacancies.

Who are the youngest and oldest players in the IPL 2022 mega auction?

The youngest player in the auction is Afghanistan's 17-year-old Noor Ahmad. The oldest player to go under the hammer is Imran Tahir of South Africa. The 43-year-old has featured in many T20 leagues across the globe.