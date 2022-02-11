'Gosh, which team wouldn't want him?': Watson picks 27-year-old India batter to be a hot pick at IPL 2022 mega auction

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson has listed his top five picks to earn big bucks at the IPL 2022 auction which takes place on Saturday and Sunday. A total of 590 players will be up for grabs and although some of the big players have been retained by the franchises, the 10 teams will go all guns blazing to acquire some of the high-profile players and impressive youngsters to deck up their squad ahead of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Two Australian players and one India batter feature in Watson’s top three picks, all of whom have done well lately and excelled and the Aussie great feels the three star cricketers will be on every team’s radar.

“Well, it’s here. It’s an exciting time for world cricket – the mega-auction for the IPL. Here are my top five picks in the upcoming auction. No. 1 is David Warner. He’s got a big point to prove. Dominated the T20 World Cup. He is going to be a big pick. No. 2 is Mitchell Marsh. He has been a match-winner in every game that he has played over the last year, so he is going to be on fire I believe. No. 3 Shreyas Iyer. He is such an impressive young batter, such an impressive leader. Gosh, which IPL team wouldn’t want him?,” Watson said in a video posted on his official Twitter handle.

Watson then moved on to the bowlers, expecting India’s premier leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal to be a ‘hot pick’ at the auction. As for his fifth and final pick, the legendary Australian backed Kagiso Rabada. The South Africa quick was part of the Delhi Capitals for three seasons, where he grabbed 70 wickets in 44 matches.

“No. 4 is my mate from RCB Yuzvendra Chahal… match-winning leg-spinner, bowls well to left and right handers, takes crucial wickets in the middle and he is going to be one of the hot picks. No. 5 would be South Africa fast bowler, Kagiso Rabada. He knows how to ball at the top, middle and death. He is going to be one of the players that the teams go hard at. Super exciting times ahead. I can’t wait to see how the cards fold,” added Watson.