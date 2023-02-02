It's a slap on Pakistan cricket: Misbah blasts at PCB over Mickey Arthur situation, says ‘we disrespect our own people’

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are once again set to renew ties with former coach Mickey Arthur, however, if reports are to believed it comes with one unique condition. While talks between the two parties failed to make Arthur the head coach as announced by PCB last month, fresh development state that the ex-cricketer will come onboard as the new team director.

However, most of Arthur's services will be limited to online inputs as he is unwilling to decline the long-term deal he penned with Derbyshire. As per an ESPNCricinfo report, Arthur could take over the new role from April 1.

The report further stated that Arthur will not be with the team until England's county season is over and he will instead have a handpicked group of support staff, who will run the operations.

Former Pakistan cricketers, however, are not very pleased with PCB over the development, with criticism coming from all corners. Former Pakistan captain and coach Misbah-ul-Haq is the latest member to join the bandwagon, as he called the situation “a slap on Pakistan's cricket system.”

Misbah made the remarks during an interaction with ESPNCricinfo. “It is a slap on our cricket system that we are not able to find a high-profile full-time coach. It’s a shame that the best ones do not want to come, and we insist on having someone who is looking at Pakistan as a second option.

“I blame our own [cricketing] system, which is vulnerable enough with so many weak lines for anyone to exploit it. We are to blame ourselves because we have disrespected and discredited our own people to make a bad image,” said the former captain.

Pakistan had enjoyed a successful outing under Arthur from 2016-2019. Besides becoming a significant force in Tests and T20Is, the team also won the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, beating India by 180 runs in the final. After handling the coaching of Pakistan for three years, Arthur was removed from the position after the 2019 ODI World Cup.

