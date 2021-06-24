'It's a special feeling': Kane Williamson over the moon as New Zealand finally get 'across the line'

Coming perilously close to winning World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019, New Zealand realised their dream of being World Champions when they beat India in the final of the inaugural World Test Championships to take the title.

A little less than two years ago, Kane Williamson's New Zealand endured a heartbreak when they tied England in the World Cup final but lost the match on a boundary count rule, but redemption was theirs in Southampton as the BlackCaps clinched their first ICC trophy in over two decades.

"It's a special feeling. It's nice to get one under the belt. I'd like to thank Virat and the Indian team. The heart that our team showed was commendable. It's the first time we have come away with a world title, and the 22 players who played a big part in getting across the line deserve all the appreciation," winning captain Kane Williamson said after the match.

"This will be remembered for a long time. We don't always have all the stars, and we saw that in this match. We saw so much heart and commitment. We know how strong the Indian side is, in all conditions."

The WTC wins a lot for plenty of New Zealanders. For Kane Williamson, who has been absolutely phenomenal ever since taking over as the captain of the side. For Ros Taylor, who has been a linchpin of their batting order for as long as one can remember. For Kyle Jamieson, as the all-rounder couldn't have asked for a better first ICC final of his career and veteran BJ Watling, who ended his career on glorious high.

"It's a fickle game, in a one-off final. It ebbed and flowed, no one really had the upper hand for six days, and I'm happy we're on the right side of it. It was certainly tough going in the first innings. The lower order played with more freedom and got us a lead that gave us an edge," Williamson added.

"Ross is obviously very experienced and calm in these situations and it was great to be with him right there at the end. BJ Watling - I don't know if he's retiring any more actually (jokes). He's a scrappy player, so this is a fitting end to a fantastic career for BJ Watling."

