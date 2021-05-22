'It's an amazing, interesting idea': Inzamam-Ul-Haq weighs in on Rahul Dravid possibly coaching India for Sri Lanka tour

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-Ul-Haq is excited at the prospect of seeing Rahul Dravid take charge of the team when India travels to Sri Lanka to play an ODI and T20I series in July. With head coach Ravi Shastri scheduled to be in England overseeing proceedings for the Indian Test team, Dravid, who is currently serving as the NCA chief is the likely candidate to travel with the squad as its coach.

Inzamam, who has been appreciative of Dravid and his role in the development of Indian cricket, feels the former India batsman taking charge could only mean good things for the squad that will travel to Sri Lanka. Dravid has earlier served as coach of the India A and Under-19 team and delivered wonderful results with the Under-19 team winning the World Cup in 2018. With Dravid at the helm, Inzamam expects an amazing and interesting experience for the Indian team.

"I had mentioned Rahul Dravid earlier as well… how he started producing players from the Under-19 group, who have gone on to play for the Indian team on a regular basis. And even now I 'm hearing that the team which is going to Sri Lanka, Rahul Dravid could be its coach, he could look after it. I think that's an amazing, interesting idea," Inzamam said on his YouTube channel 'The Match Winner'.

In the video, Inzamam pointed out how India have worked hard on improving their domestic structure, due to which they have reached a stage where they have 'at least 50 players ready' to play for the national team. India will be the first team to field two separate teams near the same time in two different countries, which shows the exemplary bench strength it has. And if they are able to pull this off, the former Pakistan batsman feels it will set a benchmark for other cricket-playing nations to match.

"India are bringing a change in world cricket and I believe whichever nation strengthens its base, improves its First-Class structure, that country would be able to do what India are doing now – fielding two different international teams almost at the same time. If India are able to successfully pull it off, it will set a benchmark for the rest of the teams," Inzamam said.