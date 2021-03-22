'It's been a grueling summer': Australia's Mitchell Starc reveals reason for not playing IPL 2021

Australia speedster Mitchell Starc is the kind of bowler any Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise would love to have in their ranks. He is a fierce, accurate wicket-taking bowler who has all the ingredients to single-handedly take apart any opposition. Yet, be it due to injuries or different priorities, the cash-rich league has been unable to see enough of him.

For a third year on the bounce, the 31-year-old opted against registering for the IPL auction. Especially with the 2021 T20 World Cup fast approaching, IPL could have been a great time for Starc to prepare. But it wasn't to be.

Speaking to Cricket.com.au, the left-arm pacer revealed the reason for not entering the IPL auction this year. Starc, who is currently representing New South Wales (NSW) in the Sheffield Shield, said he decided to skip IPL to play "as much Shield Cricket" as he could.

"I wanted to play as much Shield cricket as I could. Managing a few little things with the body and wanting to play as much red-ball cricket as I could with certain guys heading off to the IPL, it was my intention to be the constant in the Shield team and hopefully play a role there as a senior head in the team," he told Cricket.com.au.

Starc added: "It has been a grueling summer for most people, whether you've been in different hubs and bubbles or started back in August, everyone's doing the best they can."

The lanky fast bowler's absence, however, has benefitted his compatriots. Pat Cummins was the most expensive overseas player in IPL 2020 when he was picked by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs.15.5 crore. At the 2021 IPL auctions, Punjab Kings--erstwhile Kings XI Punjab-- secured the services of pacers Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith for sums of ₹14 crore and 8 crore, respectively.

Former RCB pacer Starc has only played two IPL seasons; bagging 37 wickets in 27 matches. In 2018, he was handed ₹9.4 crore contract by KKR but he had to pull out due to an injury suffered on the South Africa tour a few weeks before the start of the season.