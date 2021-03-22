'He will have fun over the next few months': Vaughan says 'RCB will be lot stronger' with Virat Kohli opening innings
In the 5th T20I against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India captain Virat Kohli pulled off an unexpected surprise. The India skipper announced that he would be opening the innings with Rohit Sharma, with KL Rahul being rested.
The strategy worked as Rohit and Kohli stitched a solid first-wicket stand for 94 runs, and then the latter carried on to hammer an unbeaten 80 runs in 52 balls and helped India to reach a total of 224/8 in 20 overs.
Also read: 'Bhuvneshwar Kumar back to full fitness': Aakash Chopra lists out the 'major positives' from T20I series
After the match, Kohli expressed the desire to open the innings in the shortest format going forward, and also said that he would certainly be opening in the Indian Premier League for Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes that if Kohli opens for RCB, it would be beneficial for the team.
"He [Virat Kohli] could bat anywhere but I think they [Team India and RCB] have found something. I think the RCB will be a lot stronger by having Virat Kohli at the top of the order," Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.
"He will be so consistent on those wickets. If you ask any batsman that's worth any kind of salt 'Where would you like to bat in India?', and you'll get 'I'll open the batting please'," he added.
"I think he will have some fun over the next few months opening the batting. We are going to see some fine innings," Vaughan further said.
Meanwhile, India will play three-match ODI series against England in Pune, starting from Tuesday.
Captain Morgan and his men: Why England are still favourites for the World T20
- This England team would be a top contender at the world cup no matter how this series had turned out.
Vaughan says 'RCB will be lot stronger' with Virat Kohli opening innings
India predicted XI for 1st ODI: Will Suryakumar pip Iyer at No. 4 for India?
- Suryakumar Yadav has emerged as a bright prospect for the No.4 spot for India, but with Iyer being a regular in that position, he could retain his place.
'You surely need them there': Hogg picks India's fast-bowling trio for T20 WC
- If it was up to Brad Hogg, he knows exactly which three bowlers to pick for the T20 World Cup to lead India's fast bowling.
Aakash Chopra lists out the 'major positives' from T20I series
- There was all to play for in the final T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. But when it mattered the most, the Indian batsmen brought their A-game to the field.
Focus on Dhawan, as India eyes winning start in ODI series against England
Holder's 'five-for' puts Windies in charge against Sri Lanka
'They finally made their way out with pretty smug looks on their faces'
- Today marks 20 years since India famously beat Australia 2-1 in the epic 2001 Test series at home.
They reminded me of Sehwag and Tendulkar: Vaughan impressed with India openers
- "I’m sure that was not their intention at the start of the series. But today they reminded me of Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar," Vaughan said.
Proteas women's historic win in India brings some relief at Cricket South Africa
'Good captaincy from Kohli to bring him on': Gambhir's turning point of 5th T20I
- India vs England: Virat Kohli pulled off an ace when he handed the ball to the India pacer, who Gautam Gambhir reckons, produced the 'turning point' of the 5th T20I.
Yuvraj-Yusuf turn back clock with brilliant knocks in Road Safety Series final
Virat Kohli, Bhuvaneswar Kumar reveal new ways to dominate
- India skipper wants to take up the T20 opener's role on a regular basis while the paceman's guile and form on return from injury is promising in the build up to the Oct-Nov T20 World Cup.
All-round Hardik Pandya returns, lends India T20 side crucial balance
- Pandya's return to bowling, after lengthy injury management post a back surgery, played a crucial role in India's 3-2 T20 series win over England.
'Current format was lopsided & it made no sense not having Ind-Pak series'
- Raja also said that there should be a separate window for WTC where every team should face each other to attract more sponsorship for the longest format of the game.